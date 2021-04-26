Baseball: Oneida defeats Midway, 4-2

KINGSTON — Oneida built a 4-0 lead through six and a half innings, then hung on for a 4-2 win over Midway on Monday, moving a step closer to wrapping up second place in the District 4-A standings as postseason play nears.

In a game that was a pitcher’s dual most of the way, Oneida’s Cole Cross and Midway’s Emmett Hegland kept opposing batters off-balance. The Indians mustered just three hits through the game’s first six innings, while Midway could manage only two.

Todd Derek Ryon had an RBI single to get Oneida on the board early in the game, and it appeared as though that might be the way things would end. But the seventh inning proved to be an explosive one. The Indians got back-to-back RBI doubles by Ryon and Caden Rector to push the lead to 3-0, then Peyton Smart had an RBI single on the next at-bat to make it 4-0 before the Green Wave went to the bullpen.

Midway managed to get two runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh, with a two-run double, to make things interesting. But Blaine Shepherd ended the game with a strike-out against the potential tying run.

Cross was credited with the win, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings and striking out 10. Shepherd got the save.

The win improved Oneida to 12-3 in district play, heading into Tuesday’s regular season finale against the Green Wave at Bear Creek. If the Indians complete the series sweep of Midway, they will finish in sole possession of the district’s No. 2 seed. If Midway manages a win on Tuesday, the Indians could potentially drop into a tie with Harriman for second, if the Blue Devils sweep Oliver Springs.

Oneida isn’t mathematically eliminated from a regular season district championship, but would need Coalfield to be swept by Oakdale this week to have a shot at claiming the No. 1 seed.

- Story Continues Below -

Regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, the Indians’ win on Monday means that Oneida can steer clear of Coalfield in the postseason unless they meet in the district championship game. The Indians are the only district team to have defeated the Yellow Jackets this season.