Updated:

Softball: Concord Christian defeats Scott in comeback

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — Scott High jumped out to a 9-4 lead over Concord Christian in the second game of a double header here Thursday, but the Lions battled back to win the game in extra innings.

Scott scored three runs in the first inning, and had five runs in the third to grab a 9-4 lead. But Concord Christian battled back to take the lead with a big fifth inning, scoring six runs to take a 10-9 lead into the bottom half.

The Lady Highlanders extended the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Concord Christian scored two unanswered runs in the sixth to end the game.

Julia Butts had a huge game, finishing with three RBIs and three runs scored on a 2 of 2 batting effort. Maci King had three RBIs and a run, while Annalyne Woodward had two RBIs and a run. Savannah Russ scored two runs.

Mikayla Higginbotham had an RBI and a run, while Matison Newport and Kalee Day each scored a run.

Julia Butts had a homer and a triple for her two hits. Woodward had two triples. Russ and Higginbotham also had extra-base hits.

Woodward went all the way as pitcher, striking out eight through six innings.

The Lady Highlanders appeared to be in trouble in the bottom of the fifth, after Concord’s big final inning, but Butts led off the inning with a base on balls, then scored on an RBI triple by Woodward to tie the game.

With the winning run at third and only one out, the Lady Highlanders then appeared to be on the verge of victory, but Concord was able to get out of the jam to force extra innings.

The Lions had a pair of RBI doubles in the sixth innings to win the game.

Concord Christian defeated Scott in the first game of the night, 6-2. In that one, Kaitlynn Butts scored a run, while Woodward had an RBI and a run, and Russ had an RBI. Alaina Duncan pitched the first game, striking out two batters in four innings.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
