Soccer: Oneida lets one slip away against Campbell County

LAFOLLETTE — Playing without standout forward Danner Keeton and a key defender, Matthew Brown, Oneida saw Campbell County escape with a 3-2 win on Thursday, snapping the Indians’ 7-game winning streak.

Campbell County took an early 1-0 lead on an Oneida defensive mistake. But the Indians were able to tie the game on a goal by freshman Mason Keeton, off an assist by Reice Kennedy.

The Indians took a 2-1 lead into the intermission after Gabe Hacker scored on a penalty kick just before the half.

That’s the way the score stood until the final 15 minutes, when Campbell County broke through with a goal to tie the game. A questionable call with five minutes remaining gave Campbell County a direct kick from just outside the box, which the Cougars connected on to grab a 3-2 lead.

“This is one that we let slip away late in the game,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “We are definitely in need of some rest now to get our legs back under us.”

Keeton is close to being set to return after missing two games this week with an injury he suffered at Scott High on Saturday. He actually warmed up in Thursday’s game, but the decision was to hold him out for one more match.

Brown is expected to miss another two to three weeks with a calf strain.