Eye to the Sky: A rainy Saturday, but a taste of summer is just around the corner

Yet another rainy Saturday is on tap, with a 90% chance of showers in the forecast, but much better weather is on the way.

We saw a taste of winter this week, and we’ll see a taste of summer next week, as our topsy-turvy spring weather continues.

First, Saturday’s rain: Between half an inch and three quarters of an inch of rain are likely on Saturday. It won’t be a complete washout, but it does look like a persistent rain threat through the day. The GFS model has widespread showers in the morning, with rain moving out by early afternoon. But the higher-resolution HRRR short-range model keeps scattered showers around through the day. It looks like the bulk of the rain will definitely occur during the morning hours, but some after-lunch rain is possible, as well. It’ll also be blustery, with wind gusts to 20 mph.

We’ll have to watch the potential for heavier rain. Precipitable water values will be quite high across much of the region, but there’s a question about the exact placement of a lower level jet that will help fuel rain showers. For now, it appears that the heavier rain will be to our south, across the southern plateau and the southern Tennessee Valley region. In those areas, up to two inches of rain could be seen tomorrow.

A taste of summer: As tomorrow’s system exits, high pressure will quickly build in with much drier air, and upper level ridging will be quite prominent over the eastern U.S. by early next week. That’s going to allow for much warmer temperatures. We’ll likely be in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, ahead of the next storm system.

That storm system will drag a cold front through the region, so the 80-degree temps won’t last long. We’ll be somewhat cooler to end the week. In fact, we could struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday of next week. But warmer weather will quickly build back in, and it looks like we’ll see widespread 80s for several days the following week — though that’s far enough out that there could be some changes between now and then.

No more frost? After two nights of freeze and frost threats, it looks like gardeners have a green light to put out sensitive plants like tomatoes. There’s no frost or freeze threat currently showing up on the horizon for the next couple of weeks. We’ll have to watch next week’s cold front carefully to be sure it doesn’t throw a wrench into our plans, but for now it looks like we’ll escape without the threat of frost. (That’s still a week out, so changes can occur.) If we do, in fact, get through the next couple of weeks with temps as warm as currently projected, that puts us nearly 10 days into May.

Of course, it’s quite possible to have frosts or freezes all the way through the month of May, but those are exceptions to the norm. Last year, we saw three straight nights of 28° temps on May 9-11, and got near freezing on May 12 before the cold air finally retreated for good. Typically, though, we’re in the clear by the last day of April.

The bottom line: Rain on Saturday, especially in the morning with rain chances lingering through the remainder of the day, followed by a quick warm-up early next week. Temps will be near 80° or in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, before a cold front brings increased rain chances on Thursday and cools us back down for the end of the week. But the cool down will be short-lived, and it currently looks like widespread 80s will return for the first of May. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures for the next two weeks.