- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Baseball: Oneida sweeps Sunbright behind Daugherty's no-hitter
SportsOneida
Updated:

Baseball: Oneida sweeps Sunbright behind Daugherty’s no-hitter

By Independent Herald

Colten Daugherty, pictured during a game against Knox Carter at Smokies Stadium earlier this season, pitched a no-hitter against Sunbright on Thursday, April 22, 2021 | Photo: Jatolia McDowell

Colten Daugherty pitched a no-hitter in Oneida’s final game against Sunbright at Bear Creek Thursday, as the Indians defeated the Tigers, 9-0.

Oneida had already defeated Sunbright in game one of the double header, 11-0.

The sophomore was masterful, striking out 14 and allowing just two runners on base through the game’s five innings. Double-headers consist of only five innings rather than the usual seven.

Incredibly, Daugherty had a perfect game going into the final inning, as he struck out the first 12 batters that he faced. In the bottom of the fifth, Sunbright was finally able to make contact with the ball, but the lead-off man hit a ground-out to Caden Rector. Daugherty gave up a base on balls, and then a Sunbright batter was hit by a pitch. But Daugherty recorded his 14th strikeout of the game to end things, stranding the only two base-runners that the Tigers managed in the game.

Among the game’s other highlights was an inside-the-park home run by Blaine Shepherd, fitting for the senior on Senior Night. The three-run shot gave the Indians a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Shepherd finished with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Daugherty and Hunter Shoemaker had RBIs, as well. Scoring runs were Daugherty with two, Shoemaker, Rector and Brock Dixon.

The wins improved the Indians to 11-3 in district play. Oneida remains in second place in District 4-A, two games behind Coalfield. Regular season district play ends with a home-and-home series against Midway on Monday and Tuesday. The Green Wave are currently one game back of the Indians in third place, at 10-4.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A rainy Saturday, but a taste of summer is just around the corner

Independent Herald - 0
Yet another rainy Saturday is on tap, with a 90% chance of showers in the forecast, but much better weather is on the way. We...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida lets one slip away against Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Playing without standout forward Danner Keeton and a key defender, Matthew Brown, Oneida saw Campbell County escape with a 3-2 win on...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Eight runs aren’t enough for Scott against York

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High put eight runs on the board against York Institute at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Thursday, but the Highlanders...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Concord Christian defeats Scott in comeback

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Scott High jumped out to a 9-4 lead over Concord Christian in the second game of a double header here Thursday, but...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida lets one slip away against Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Playing without standout forward Danner Keeton and a key defender, Matthew Brown, Oneida saw Campbell County escape with a 3-2 win on...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Eight runs aren’t enough for Scott against York

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High put eight runs on the board against York Institute at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Thursday, but the Highlanders...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Concord Christian defeats Scott in comeback

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Scott High jumped out to a 9-4 lead over Concord Christian in the second game of a double header here Thursday, but...
Read more
Scott

Track: Burress, Smith, Gardner, King each record a pair of Top 5 finishes

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Four track and field athletes from Scott High each recorded a pair of Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's meet at York Institute. Sophomore...
Read more
Sports

Basketball: Three from Scott County named all-state

Independent Herald - 0
For the second year in a row, three players from Scott County have been named to the TN Sportswriters Association's basketball all-state teams. Last year,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Sheriff: Protect older adults from fraud in pandemic

Opinion Ronnie Phillips - 0
In the United States, about five million older adults are abused, neglected or exploited each year. During the pandemic, it’s especially horrific that our...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A freeze watch for Wednesday night

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday morning, and a Freeze Watch has been issued for Wednesday night. It may be late April, but...
Read more

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: A rainy Saturday, but a taste of summer is just around the corner

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
Yet another rainy Saturday is on tap, with a 90% chance of showers in the forecast, but much better weather is on the way. We...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida lets one slip away against Campbell County

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Playing without standout forward Danner Keeton and a key defender, Matthew Brown, Oneida saw Campbell County escape with a 3-2 win on...
Read more

Baseball: Eight runs aren’t enough for Scott against York

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High put eight runs on the board against York Institute at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Thursday, but the Highlanders...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN