Baseball: Oneida sweeps Sunbright behind Daugherty’s no-hitter

Colten Daugherty pitched a no-hitter in Oneida’s final game against Sunbright at Bear Creek Thursday, as the Indians defeated the Tigers, 9-0.

Oneida had already defeated Sunbright in game one of the double header, 11-0.

The sophomore was masterful, striking out 14 and allowing just two runners on base through the game’s five innings. Double-headers consist of only five innings rather than the usual seven.

Incredibly, Daugherty had a perfect game going into the final inning, as he struck out the first 12 batters that he faced. In the bottom of the fifth, Sunbright was finally able to make contact with the ball, but the lead-off man hit a ground-out to Caden Rector. Daugherty gave up a base on balls, and then a Sunbright batter was hit by a pitch. But Daugherty recorded his 14th strikeout of the game to end things, stranding the only two base-runners that the Tigers managed in the game.

Among the game’s other highlights was an inside-the-park home run by Blaine Shepherd, fitting for the senior on Senior Night. The three-run shot gave the Indians a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Shepherd finished with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Daugherty and Hunter Shoemaker had RBIs, as well. Scoring runs were Daugherty with two, Shoemaker, Rector and Brock Dixon.

The wins improved the Indians to 11-3 in district play. Oneida remains in second place in District 4-A, two games behind Coalfield. Regular season district play ends with a home-and-home series against Midway on Monday and Tuesday. The Green Wave are currently one game back of the Indians in third place, at 10-4.