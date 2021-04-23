- Advertisement -
Sports Scott Baseball: Eight runs aren't enough for Scott against York
SportsScott
Updated:

Baseball: Eight runs aren’t enough for Scott against York

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High put eight runs on the board against York Institute at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Thursday, but the Highlanders were victimized by seven errors that the Dragons took advantage of en route to a 13-8 win.

York had jumped out to an 8-1 lead before Scott High began to rally, cutting the gap to as close as four runs at one point. But the Dragons were able to hold off a comeback, and put two runs on the board in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 13-6.

Jesse Boles started the game on the mound for the Highlanders. He pitched five innings, striking out four. Hunter Bates came on in relief and had two solid innings, striking out five while giving up three hits and no earned runs.

Lee Kearns got the win for York, pitching 2.2 innings while striking out three and giving up three earned runs.

Dalton Strunk had two RBIs and scored a run for the Highlanders. Joe Potter had an RBI and scored a run, as did Ryan Washam. Pavin Harness also had an RBI.

Also scoring runs were Boles, Alex Chambers, Alex Newport and Parker Loesch, who scored two runs.

Independent Herald
