One more night of cold: Frost Advisory for Scott County

Officially, according to National Weather Service data, the low temperature in Oneida dropped to 24° overnight. That’s quite a bit colder than was expected, as conditions proved even more optimal for radiational cooling than was anticipated, and additional damage was likely done to any sensitive plants that weren’t protected from the cold. Damage to most tender plants increases significantly when temperatures drop below 28° degrees, and again when temperatures drop below 25°. When temps are below 25°, even hardy tree foliage can be killed … but only when temperatures remain below 25° for several hours, which wasn’t the case last night.

Last night’s low temperature came after the official high on Wednesday reached only 43° — which was also colder than anticipated. In fact, yesterday’s high temperature set a record for the coldest afternoon max temperature on record in Oneida for the date, breaking the old record of 44°.

Temperatures have rebounded nicely already this morning, and we’re already into the 50s. But we have one more cold night to go, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern Cumberland Plateau region from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m tomorrow morning.

Note the difference in the products being issued by the NWS. We were under a Freeze Warning last night, while tonight we’re under a Frost Advisory. That’s because a second night of sub-freezing temperatures isn’t expected. The NWS’s forecast low for Oneida overnight is 36°. There’s also a fairly significant difference in the forecast. Last night the forecast was for “widespread frost” (which we experienced). Tonight the forecast is for “areas of frost.”

Understanding frost formation

You might be asking, “Wait. Frost at 36°?” And the answer is, “Yes. It’s possible.” The NWS isn’t merely issuing a Frost Advisory as a precaution in case temps are colder than expected (again). Astute weather observers know that frost can — and often does — form when temperatures are above freezing.

How? Physics.

Frost is a thin layer of ice that forms as water vapor freezes. Obviously that can only happen once temperatures have cooled to the freezing point — 32°. But official temperature readings are taking about 6 ft. above the ground. On cool, clear nights with calm winds, warm air rises and cold air sinks, because cold air is more dense than warm air. So temperatures right along the ground can actually be several degrees colder than the air temperatures that our thermometers are reading — sometimes as much as 10° colder.

Additionally, objects (like car windshields, plants, etc.) are pretty efficient at radiating heat, which means they cool to freezing before the air temperature itself reaches 32°. That’s why frost is common when temperatures are in the mid 30s.

The good news is that when the air temperature is above 32°, frost formation starts to become somewhat limited. That’s why the NWS forecast for tonight is for “areas of frost” rather than “widespread frost.” But if you don’t take the same care to protect tender plants that you took last night, you’re gambling.

Protecting plants from frost

A frost isn’t as destructive as a freeze. But, keep in mind that we’ve already established frost doesn’t form unless the temperature of the object it’s forming on is at or below the freezing point. Still, on a night like tonight, when the forecasted temperature is in the mid 30s and relatively light frost is expected, the tops of plants are sometimes damaged while the plant itself survives. The sub-freezing temperatures won’t work their way into the root system and kill the plant entirely. Tropical houseplants, annual flowers like geraniums and marigolds, tomato plants and other garden vegetables, and similar tender plants can be damaged — even severely — when frostbitten. But when temperatures drop below 32° for several hours, they’re killed completely.

So, which plants need protection tonight? As a general rule, any annual plant that produces flowers and fruit in warm temperatures will be damaged by frost. Perennials will be okay, even in freezing weather (though their blooms and fruit cannot withstand sub-freezing temperatures).

Obviously the best way to protect plants is to take them indoors for the night. Any potted plant can be moved indoors — and it doesn’t even have to be inside your home. Simply moving them into the garage or shed will protect them from frost. For planted species that can’t be moved, old bedspreads, sheets, towels, blankets and just about any other large fabric can be used to drape loosely over the plants to protect them from frost. Sheets of plastic can be used, too, but care should be taken to avoid allowing the plastic to touch the foliage of the plant, because it can be damaging. Additionally, all coverings should be removed before mid-day, so that the plants don’t over-heat beneath the thermal protection of the coverings.

If you have a large garden with a lot of plants, and covering them isn’t an issue, one trick that some growers use is to deploy a sprinkler to keep the plants watered throughout the night. That seems counter-intuitive, since frost forms from water vapor, but water releases thermal energy as it cools, and prevents frost formation — so long as the sprinkler doesn’t stop overnight, frost will not occur. This tactic is especially common among some blueberry and strawberry farmers, but it’s an extreme measure because you’ll waste a lot of water.

Not all flowers are killed by frost, of course. Crocus, violets, camellias, snapdragons, diascias, nemesias, forget-me-nots, pansies, hyacinths and primroses are all frost-tolerant (though some have already finished blooming for the season).