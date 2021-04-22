- Advertisement -
Home News Big South Fork Big South Fork adds 450 acres through partnership with The Nature Conservancy
NewsBig South Fork
Updated:

Big South Fork adds 450 acres through partnership with The Nature Conservancy

By Independent Herald

Photo: The Nature Conservancy

STEARNS, Ky. — The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has grown by some 450 acres, thanks to a partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy.

On Wednesday, The Nature Conservancy announced that it was conveying the nearly 500-acre tract of land to the National Park Service.

The land was the largest inholding on the Kentucky side of the 125,000-acre recreation area. Inholdings are pockets of privately-owned land within the boundaries of a national park that, for various reasons, were never purchased by the federal government.

This particular tract of land, which is located in McCreary County and protects the Big South Fork River on the northern side of the Big South Fork NRRA, has been on the NPS wish-list for years, but the federal agency did not have the money to purchase the land.

So, as it often does in its partnerships with state and federal agencies, The Nature Conservancy purchased the land and held it until the NPS came up with the funds through the Land & Water Conservation Fund to buy it. The NPS paid The Nature Conservancy $370,000 for the land.

The deal represented the first transaction between The Nature Conservancy and the National Park Service at any of the agency’s parks across the United States.

“This inholding was a large hole in the park’s land, and NPS ownership will make management more efficient and effective and provide better opportunities for hiking, paddling, camping, hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors,” said Dian Osbourne, director of protection for The Nature Conservancy’s Kentucky chapter.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

While the Big South Fork transaction was the first partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy, the massive conservation organization has worked with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to grow the Daniel Boone National Forest next-door to the Big South Fork.

“We are delighted that this tract of land will be permanently protected,” said Big South Fork NRRA Supt. Niki S. Nicholas. “The Nature Conservancy is an incredibly effective, efficient organization to help achieve the conservation of public lands and protected species.”

The Nature Conservancy credited passage of the federal Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 in helping make the deal a reality. The landmark legislation provided $900 million in dedicated funding to the Land & Water Conservation Fund.

“As we celebrate this addition to the Big South Fork, we also thank the many champions in Congress, including Sen. (Mitch) McConnell, who helped pass the Great American Outdoors Act with significant bipartisan support,” said Heather Majors, director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy in Kentucky. “The passage of this legislation in 2020 was a huge win for people and nature.”

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Big South Fork

Big South Fork adds 450 acres through partnership with The Nature Conservancy

Independent Herald - 0
STEARNS, Ky. — The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has grown by some 450 acres, thanks to a partnership between the...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

One more night of cold: Frost Advisory for Scott County

Ben Garrett - 0
Officially, according to National Weather Service data, the low temperature in Oneida dropped to 24° overnight. That's quite a bit colder than was expected,...
Read more
Opinion

Sheriff: Protect older adults from fraud in pandemic

Ronnie Phillips - 0
In the United States, about five million older adults are abused, neglected or exploited each year. During the pandemic, it’s especially horrific that our...
Read more
Region/State

Yager legislation to aid firefighters advances in Senate

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, to aid volunteer firefighters is headed for a final vote in the Tennessee Senate after...
Read more

Related Stories

Big South Fork

Big South Fork conducts prescribed burns Tuesday-Wednesday

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has announced several prescribed burns that will be conducted in the Big South Fork National River &...
Read more
Big South Fork

NPS to clear storm debris from many Big South Fork roads

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service is about to begin removing tree debris from many of the gravel roads and multi-use trails throughout...
Read more
Big South Fork

Road work to resume in Big South Fork; slight delays expected

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Temporary traffic signals will return to S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area on Monday, with...
Read more
Big South Fork

Fee increases proposed for Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has proposed several fee increases for the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, and is...
Read more
Big South Fork

Two fugitives captured in the Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Tennessee added 15,000 jobs in March

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in March, to 5.0%, but the Volunteer State added 15,000 jobs to the economy during the...
Read more

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more

E-Edition: April 22, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Big South Fork adds 450 acres through partnership with The Nature Conservancy

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
STEARNS, Ky. — The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has grown by some 450 acres, thanks to a partnership between the...
Read more

One more night of cold: Frost Advisory for Scott County

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Officially, according to National Weather Service data, the low temperature in Oneida dropped to 24° overnight. That's quite a bit colder than was expected,...
Read more

Sheriff: Protect older adults from fraud in pandemic

Opinion Ronnie Phillips - 0
In the United States, about five million older adults are abused, neglected or exploited each year. During the pandemic, it’s especially horrific that our...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN