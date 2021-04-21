Track: Burress, Smith, Gardner, King each record a pair of Top 5 finishes

JAMESTOWN — Four track and field athletes from Scott High each recorded a pair of Top 5 finishes in Tuesday’s meet at York Institute.

Sophomore Claire Burress, and freshmen Brooklyn Smith, Kamara Gardner and Dylan King each accomplished that feat during the 6-team meet on Tuesday, which included competitors from York, Upperman, White County, Clarkrange and Sunbright, in addition to Scott High.

Burress finished fourth in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 31.43 seconds. The event was won by Clarkrange sophomore Mattie Bush, with a time of 28.62 seconds. She finished third in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:14.5. The event was won by White County senior Evan Welch, with a time of 1:10. Burress also finished in the Top 10 in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 22.9 seconds that was good enough for seventh place.

Smith finished third in the 800-meter run, with a time of 3:13, two seconds behind Sunbright senior Sara England. The event was won by York senior Mikaela Reagan, with a time of 3:05. Smith also finished second in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 7:12. The event was won by York senior Lori Cook, with a time of 6:47.

Gardner finished fifth in the 800-meter run, with a time of 3:18, and fourth in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 7:17.

King finished second in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:41, six seconds behind York sophomore Brett Jones. He finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:53. That event was won by White County sophomore Thomas Brock.

Among Top 10 finishers at Tuesday’s meet was Scott High sophomore Shannon Baird, who was eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.68 seconds, and sixth in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 32.28 seconds.

Kaylin Shannon, Jacy Williams and Bailee Sexton finished eighth, ninth and 10th in the discus throw, with distances of 47 ft., 42 ft., 9 in., and 40 ft.

- Story Continues Below -

Williams was also 10th in the shot put, with a distance of 18 ft., 3.25 in.

Complete results can be found here.