- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Winfield woman who is accused of trafficking marijuana and was arrested with the help of the social media network Snapchat, and Sheriff Ronnie Phillips is warning young people involved in similar activities that they could be next.

Victoria M. Sexton, 21, of Winfield, was arrested after allegedly selling large amounts of marijuana, according to information released by the Sheriff’s office.

According to reports, the investigation leading to Sexton’s arrest began when deputy Aaron Johnson received information from deputy Bryant Harper about a story Sexton had posted on Snapchat advertising the sale of marijuana.

A team of law enforcement officers converged on Sexton’s home in Winfield, where they allegedly recovered 93 grams of marijuana from a bedroom inside the home, along with two sets of scales and THC cartridges for a vape pen.

Deputies also seized $399 in cash that was believed to be proceeds from the sale of marijuana.

Allegedly, Sexton gave statements to deputies revealing that she sells an average of an ounce of marijuana each week. She was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She posted a $2,000 bond and was released with a court date in May.

“I appreciate the hard work of our deputies and the follow-up to further investigate,” Sheriff Phillips said. “There is a high probability that these illegal narcotics are making their way into the hands of some of Scott County’s young people. That, we will not tolerate.

“We must warn all young people, you could be next,” the sheriff added. “This alleged action…is unacceptable. We fight different avenues of drug distribution, and now we have to police these types of things from social media away from our children.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“Parents, heed the warning,” Phillips urged: “Help us and report it to us.”

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more
Local News

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more
Local News

Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Winfield woman who is accused of trafficking marijuana and was arrested...
Read more
Local News

Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS tournament

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott High School scholars bowl team recently competed in the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl tournament. This is one of the largest...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more
Local News

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more
Local News

Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS tournament

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott High School scholars bowl team recently competed in the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl tournament. This is one of the largest...
Read more
Local News

County finalizes site of new EMS headquarters

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As expected, Scott County Commission on Monday approved a resolution that will see the county ambulance service moved to a location on...
Read more
Local News

County okays preliminary paperwork with TDOT

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The TN Dept. of Transportation's planned improvements to S.R. 63 between the Annadell Road intersection and the Norma Road intersection can move...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Basketball: Three from Scott County named all-state

Sports Independent Herald - 0
For the second year in a row, three players from Scott County have been named to the TN Sportswriters Association's basketball all-state teams. Last year,...
Read more

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more

Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS tournament

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott High School scholars bowl team recently competed in the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl tournament. This is one of the largest...
Read more

Latest News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more

Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Winfield woman who is accused of trafficking marijuana and was arrested...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN