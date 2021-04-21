Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Winfield woman who is accused of trafficking marijuana and was arrested with the help of the social media network Snapchat, and Sheriff Ronnie Phillips is warning young people involved in similar activities that they could be next.

Victoria M. Sexton, 21, of Winfield, was arrested after allegedly selling large amounts of marijuana, according to information released by the Sheriff’s office.

According to reports, the investigation leading to Sexton’s arrest began when deputy Aaron Johnson received information from deputy Bryant Harper about a story Sexton had posted on Snapchat advertising the sale of marijuana.

A team of law enforcement officers converged on Sexton’s home in Winfield, where they allegedly recovered 93 grams of marijuana from a bedroom inside the home, along with two sets of scales and THC cartridges for a vape pen.

Deputies also seized $399 in cash that was believed to be proceeds from the sale of marijuana.

Allegedly, Sexton gave statements to deputies revealing that she sells an average of an ounce of marijuana each week. She was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She posted a $2,000 bond and was released with a court date in May.

“I appreciate the hard work of our deputies and the follow-up to further investigate,” Sheriff Phillips said. “There is a high probability that these illegal narcotics are making their way into the hands of some of Scott County’s young people. That, we will not tolerate.

“We must warn all young people, you could be next,” the sheriff added. “This alleged action…is unacceptable. We fight different avenues of drug distribution, and now we have to police these types of things from social media away from our children.

“Parents, heed the warning,” Phillips urged: “Help us and report it to us.”