- Advertisement -
Home Opinion Sheriff: Protect older adults from fraud in pandemic
Opinion
Updated:

Sheriff: Protect older adults from fraud in pandemic

By Ronnie Phillips

Sheriff Ronnie Phillips

In the United States, about five million older adults are abused, neglected or exploited each year. During the pandemic, it’s especially horrific that our seniors — who are already at much greater risk from the disease — have also been victims of pandemic-related fraud and exploitation.

This kind of financial crime can have an effect far beyond a victim’s bank balance; it is associated with a physical decline in health. A recent study of elder abuse found that victims of financial exploitation had mortality rates almost as high as those of victims of caregiver neglect.

Put simply, fraud is a serious threat to older adults’ longevity and well-being. Fraud schemes targeting older Americans are despicable crimes. Scammers have marketed fraudulent tests and exploited fear of the disease to steal information for identity theft. Stimulus check schemes and imposter contact tracers have preyed on older adults who may not have access to their usual sources of trusted information in the community.

By early 2021, over 300,000 coronavirus-related consumer complaints had been filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). And we know that older adults have been hit hardest of all. Most people who reported a fraud to the FTC had lost about $300, but adults over the age of 80 — those typically least able to absorb large financial losses — lost more than twice that amount.

There are ways to protect yourself and your loved ones. In particular, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has a National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline (866–720–5721) for reporting pandemic-related fraud. Hotline staff will obtain information regarding complaints to be reviewed by law enforcement officials.

Additionally, the DOJ National Elder Fraud Hotline (1–833–FRAUD–11), managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, provides services to all adults ages 60 and older who may be victims of financial fraud. The toll-free hotline connects victims with experienced case managers who provide personalized support, resources, and referrals to other services. They can also file reports with the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the FTC on behalf of victims.

Elder fraud schemes prey on victims’ trust and ruin lives. All of us in the community have a duty to look out for and report these crimes. And we all have a voice to speak up for older victims of exploitation and financial fraud, making our elected officials aware that those most vulnerable need the community’s support now more than ever.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

If you think you are being scammed, give us a call at: 423-663-3111

Ronnie Phillips has served as Scott County Sheriff since 2014.
- Advertisement -
Ronnie Phillips
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Opinion

Sheriff: Protect older adults from fraud in pandemic

Ronnie Phillips - 0
In the United States, about five million older adults are abused, neglected or exploited each year. During the pandemic, it’s especially horrific that our...
Read more
Region/State

Yager legislation to aid firefighters advances in Senate

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, to aid volunteer firefighters is headed for a final vote in the Tennessee Senate after...
Read more
Local News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more
Local News

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more

Related Stories

Opinion

Tragedy at Austin-East puts basketball into perspective

Ben Garrett - 0
When you look at the photo of Janaria Muhammed, you see the face of a beautiful young life cut short. You see the face...
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Gov. Lee, it’s time to do right by Tennessee’s high school cheerleaders

Ben Garrett - 0
Prior to the start of Friday's District 4-AA showdown with Kingston, Scott High held its annual Senior Night festivities, honoring its senior student-athletes who...
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: Governor’s policy banning cheerleaders from games deserves revisiting

Independent Herald - 0
On Monday, the high school basketball regular season will resume for teams throughout Tennessee. Some have been in action in holiday tournaments throughout the...
Read more
Opinion

2020: Good riddance!

Ben Garrett - 0
As we sat here one year ago, bidding farewell to 2019 and envisioning what 2020 would bring, few could have imagined what was in...
Read more
Opinion

What we’re trying isn’t working. When do we try something new?

Ben Garrett - 0
My wife and I were in Knoxville on Saturday, and I was hardly in the Christmas spirit. "Stop glaring at that driver; are you trying...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more

Forgotten Times: The rise of the Tibbals flooring mill

Features Independent Herald - 0
In 1946, shortly after the close of World War II and as the post-war housing market boomed, one of the most impactful events of...
Read more

Latest News

Sheriff: Protect older adults from fraud in pandemic

Opinion Ronnie Phillips - 0
In the United States, about five million older adults are abused, neglected or exploited each year. During the pandemic, it’s especially horrific that our...
Read more

Yager legislation to aid firefighters advances in Senate

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, to aid volunteer firefighters is headed for a final vote in the Tennessee Senate after...
Read more

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN