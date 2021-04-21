- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS tournament

By Independent Herald

Scott High’s scholars bowl team members Keeton Robbins, Gabe Steakley, Caleb Jeffers and Connor Yancey.

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott High School scholars bowl team recently competed in the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl tournament. This is one of the largest tournaments in the state, and the largest tournament in East Tennessee.

Over the last two seasons, Scott High has finished in the top eight, but this year they finished in the final four. The Highlanders defeated Roane County 530-120, Unaka 645-30, and Rockwood 550-270. The Highlanders lost to the eventual tournament runner up, Dobyns-Bennett, by only four questions.

In addition to a final-four trophy, the team also won a cash prize. The Highlanders are one of only four teams in recent history to score 500 plus points in three matches in one season.

This team of Highlanders also competed in the National Beta State-Level Quizbowl competition, where they finished among the top five teams in the state and were the top team from East Tennessee. They qualified to face other teams from the across the country at the National Beta convention, to be held in Orlando, Fla. this June.

To commemorate this season, team members will receive a replica plaque from the tournament as well as a shirt. Episodes featuring the Highlanders will air in the summer of 2021 on East TN PBS out of Knoxville, which is channel 101 on Highland Media. Episodes air at 5:30 every weekday.

This year’s team members included: Seniors Gabe Steakley, Keston Robbins, and Caleb Jeffers, Juniors Kloie Sexton, Dillon Butler, and Kansas Phillips, Sophomore Ava Silcox, and Freshmen Connor Yancy, Logan Sexton, Cameron Parker, and Madison Buckert.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more
Local News

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more
Local News

Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Winfield woman who is accused of trafficking marijuana and was arrested...
Read more
Local News

Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS tournament

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott High School scholars bowl team recently competed in the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl tournament. This is one of the largest...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more
Local News

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more
Local News

Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Winfield woman who is accused of trafficking marijuana and was arrested...
Read more
Local News

County finalizes site of new EMS headquarters

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As expected, Scott County Commission on Monday approved a resolution that will see the county ambulance service moved to a location on...
Read more
Local News

County okays preliminary paperwork with TDOT

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The TN Dept. of Transportation's planned improvements to S.R. 63 between the Annadell Road intersection and the Norma Road intersection can move...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A winter-like blast of cold air is ahead

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
A winter-like blast of cold air is headed our way for the middle of this week, bringing with it the threat for frost and...
Read more

Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS tournament

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott High School scholars bowl team recently competed in the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl tournament. This is one of the largest...
Read more

Latest News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more

Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding...
Read more

Snapchat leads to drug arrest and evidence seizure

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Winfield woman who is accused of trafficking marijuana and was arrested...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN