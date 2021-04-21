Scholars Bowl: Scott High finishes in Final Four of East TN PBS tournament

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott High School scholars bowl team recently competed in the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl tournament. This is one of the largest tournaments in the state, and the largest tournament in East Tennessee.

Over the last two seasons, Scott High has finished in the top eight, but this year they finished in the final four. The Highlanders defeated Roane County 530-120, Unaka 645-30, and Rockwood 550-270. The Highlanders lost to the eventual tournament runner up, Dobyns-Bennett, by only four questions.

In addition to a final-four trophy, the team also won a cash prize. The Highlanders are one of only four teams in recent history to score 500 plus points in three matches in one season.

This team of Highlanders also competed in the National Beta State-Level Quizbowl competition, where they finished among the top five teams in the state and were the top team from East Tennessee. They qualified to face other teams from the across the country at the National Beta convention, to be held in Orlando, Fla. this June.

To commemorate this season, team members will receive a replica plaque from the tournament as well as a shirt. Episodes featuring the Highlanders will air in the summer of 2021 on East TN PBS out of Knoxville, which is channel 101 on Highland Media. Episodes air at 5:30 every weekday.

This year’s team members included: Seniors Gabe Steakley, Keston Robbins, and Caleb Jeffers, Juniors Kloie Sexton, Dillon Butler, and Kansas Phillips, Sophomore Ava Silcox, and Freshmen Connor Yancy, Logan Sexton, Cameron Parker, and Madison Buckert.