Five from Scott County remanded to TDOC custody

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday remanded several people to the custody of the TN Dept. of Corrections after finding them in violation of terms of their probation.

Among them:

• Carolyn Renee Brasfield, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Forgery and was placed on supervised probation for four years. She was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve her four-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Emma Diane Cooper, of Helenwood, had previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell and was required to serve 34 days prior to being placed on supervised probation for three years. She was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve her three-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Robert Dwayne Smith, of Winfield, had previously pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule III Controlled Substance and was required to serve seventeen days prior to being placed on supervised probation for three years. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve his two-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Kathryn Jewell Foster, of Helenwood, had previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Schedule II for Resale and Tampering with Evidence and was required to serve eleven days prior to being placed on supervised probation for four years. She was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve her four-year sentence in TDOC custody.

• Brian Wade Garrett, of Oneida, had previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell and was required to serve thirty days prior to being placed on supervised probation for three years. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve his three-year sentence in TDOC custody.

The violations of probation were prosecuted by the Office of District Attorney General Jared Effler. At the violation of probation hearings, the State was represented by Assistant District Attorneys General Thomas E. Barclay and Apryl C. Bradshaw.