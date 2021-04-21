Basketball: Three from Scott County named all-state

For the second year in a row, three players from Scott County have been named to the TN Sportswriters Association’s basketball all-state teams.

Last year, it was Oneida’s Nathan Bowling and Kendyl West, and Scott High’s Trey Morrow. This year, Bowling and Morrow earned back-to-back all-state awards, and were joined by Oneida’s Kelsey Pike.

Bowling and Pike were named all-state in Class A; Morrow was named all-state in Class AA.

All three players were named the most valuable players in their respective districts — Bowling and Pike in District 3-A, and Morrow in District 4-AA.

A senior, Bowling missed some time early in the season with an ankle sprain, but helped lead Oneida to a share of the regular season district championship, while playing what was arguably the best basketball of his career. He averaged over 20 points per game, with a couple of 30-point games thrown into the mix, and proved lethal from 3-point range.

Pike, a sophomore, led Oneida to a second straight district tournament championship, and established herself as the best player in District 3-A as only a sophomore. She was a major weapon getting to the rim, from mid-range and from 3-point range. She set a school record for single-game 3-point shots made, breaking a nearly 20-year-old mark held by Amanda Jackson.

A junior, Morrow elevated his game even further in 2020-2021, and was named a finalist for Tennessee’s Mr. Basketball Award. He averaged nearly 27 points and 11 rebounds per game as he led Scott High to the region semifinals before the Highlanders lost to eventual state tournament team Kingston in triple overtime, one step shy of substate.

Also named to the Class AA boys all-state team was another Mr. Basketball finalist, Greeneville junior Jakobi Gillespie. Bolivar Central senior Toris Woods, who won the Mr. Basketball award, was all-state as well.

Kingston senior Harper Neal and junior Colby Raymer were both named all-state.

In Class A boys, the all-state team included Mr. Basketball winner Grant Strong of Clay County, a junior, and Mr. Basketball finalists Trey Johnson of Cosby and Walter Peggs of Madison Academic. Both are seniors. Harriman freshman Jordan McCullum was named to the all-state team, as were Pickett County junior Zach Amonett and Monterey senior Cayden Jones.

In Class A girls, Clarkrange twins Kassie and Kaylie Monday were named to the all-state team. Other familiar players included Miss Basketball winner Karly Weathers of Loretto, a junior, and Miss Basketball finalist Madison Hart, a junior from Gibson County.

Other familiar players on the Class A all-state team included Cosby senior Bralyn McGaha and Clay County senior Katie Arms.

In Class AA girls, familiar players on the all-state team included Northview Academy’s Campbell Penland and York Institute’s Haylee Johnson. Both are seniors.