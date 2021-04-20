- Advertisement -
Softball: Scott High dominates double-header against Austin-East

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — Caswell Park was kind to the Lady Highlanders Tuesday (April 20) evening, as Scott High dominated a double-header against Austin-East.

Scott defeated the Roadrunners 26-0 in game one and followed that with a 22-2 win in game two.

The first game saw the Lady Highlanders jump out to a 12-0 lead in the top of the first inning and continue to score in bunches after that. Annalyne Woodward had a huge game, with six RBIs and four runs scored on a 3 of 4 batting effort, while stealing five bases. Julia Butts had three RBIs and scored four runs, while Riley Price had three RBIs and two runs. Madison Newport had a pair of RBIs.

Savannah Russ scored four runs, while Kaitlyn Butts and Maci King each scored three runs. Katelyn Henson scored two runs.

Also scoring runs were Sarah Hart, Kloey Sexton, Zoey Price and Rachel Garrett.

The Lady Highlanders stole a total of 24 bases in the game. Stealing multiple bases, in addition to Woodward, were King with four, Kaitlyn Butts with three, Russ with three, Riley Price with three, Zoey Price with two and Julia Butts with two.

Woodward was credited with the win, striking out four while giving up only two hits.

In game two, Austin-East jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first before the Lady Highlanders took control with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Mikayla Higginbotham, who didn’t play in the first half, was the team leader from the lead-off position, with four RBIs and two runs. Henson had four RBIs and one run, while Kaitlyn Butts picked up the first home run of her high school career and finished with three RBIs and three runs scored. Julia Butts had two RBIs and scored three runs. Sexton had three runs scored and an RBI, Zoey Price had three runs scored and an RBI, and Russ had three runs scored and an RBI. Gracie Morrell, Kailey Hughett and Emily Burchfield each scored a run, as well.

Hughett was credited with the win, striking out three and giving up two earned runs on one hit.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

