Soccer: Scott High falls to Loudon, 4-1

LOUDON — Not for the first time this season, Scott High was left wondering what might have been Tuesday (April 20).

After falling behind 4-0 in the first half, the Highlanders out-battled District 5-AA’s top team in the second half, but ultimately fell, 4-1. It was a game not completely dissimilar from Scott’s match against Campbell County earlier this season. In that one, the Highlanders fell behind 4-0 before scoring three straight goals to make a game of it.

Loudon dominated the first half of Tuesday’s game, controlling possession and putting four goals on the board.

But the second half was a different story. Eli Storey scored in the 44th minute, and Scott dominated shots-on-goal in the second 40 minutes. Storey had two more shots off the post, and the Highlanders had multiple other good looks at the goal.

“I think we just need to get off the bus and tell the boys we’re late and it’s the second half,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “We won the second half, plain and simple. We had a ton more possessions, more shots.”

Loudon had mercy-ruled Scott High the last two times the two teams met on the Redskins’ home turf, winning each match by nine goals. Henry’s message for his team after Tuesday’s game was that they won the second half.

“We didn’t have as many mistakes tonight,” Henry said. “Toby (Garrett), Gaven (Terry) and Ira (Marcus) played well tonight in the back. Ira earned his spot back and really played well. JZ (John Zachary) came in and saved us two or three times. Skye (Babb) won some balls and almost had a ball in the first half. It was close. (Josiah) Fladie played well. Mak (Duncan) had some fantastic saves. Hugo (Henry) just has to dial it down a notch on his free kicks. We were just kinda slow and lazy at times and that didn’t help.”

On the front end, Henry said, “Eli got loose, we just didn’t finish. We’ve got to get the ball off our foot a little quicker.”

“I told our boys it’s evident that we can play with anybody,” he added. “But we just can’t wait to get down before we start playing.

Scott will now turn its focus to a Kingston team that will visit on Thursday for what should be an evenly-matched affair. It’s an important game, Henry said, because the Highlanders have to win to get out of the district cellar as the postseason nears. However, he added, he doesn’t really have a preference between playing top-seeded Loudon or No. 2 Anderson County in the district tournament.

“I’ll take either one of them,” he said. “It doesn’t matter to me. My boys can play with anybody. We just have to go 80 minutes from the whistle and not wait for the second half. We’ve got to get going from the get-go.”