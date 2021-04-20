Eye to the Sky: A freeze watch for Wednesday night

Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday morning, and a Freeze Watch has been issued for Wednesday night. It may be late April, but Ol’ Man Winter is about to flex his muscles one more time.

With the exception of the Tennessee Valley area, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire region. It begins at midnight tomorrow night and continues through 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The NWS is forecasting a low of 30 degrees in Oneida.

First, though, snow is in the forecast Wednesday morning. That seems somewhat surreal, given that the high temperature will be in the low to mid 70s this afternoon, but it’s spring in East Tennessee, which means wild temperature swings are to be expected. There won’t be much moisture associated with a cold front that will move through overnight, but whatever moisture lingers behind the front could be wrung out in the form of snow flurries or snow showers early in the day on Wednesday. The NWS currently has a 30% chance of snow in the forecast.

Keep in mind that we aren’t talking accumulation. This isn’t going to amount to anything. But there’s a slight chance that there could be some snowflakes dancing in the breeze tomorrow morning to make it seem even colder — as if the forecast low of 34 degrees isn’t cold enough.

We’ll struggle to get out of the 40s tomorrow as the skies clear and high pressure builds in, and that high pressure is what will help radiational cooling once the sun sets Wednesday evening, leading to the threat of freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

It looks like we’ll start to rebound fairly quickly; we may get into the mid 50s on Thursday, and to around 60 on Friday. That’s still 10-15 degrees below normal, but it’s not quite as bad as it once seemed that it might be.

Widespread frost will be a concern again on Thursday night, but freezing temperatures aren’t as likely. In fact, the latest GFS model output statistics keep us in the mid 30s Thursday night.

So, all in all, we’re looking at one night of likely freezing conditions and widespread frost, and a second night where at least areas of frost are likely. This isn’t going to be anything like the early May freeze we saw last year, with three straight nights of 28-degree temperatures a week into the month.

When frost forms and how it injures plants

- Story Continues Below -

Both the frost and the light freeze will be damaging to some species of tender plants. A light freeze of 30-32 degrees isn’t nearly as damaging as a hard freeze, when temperatures drop to 28 or below, but some plants can still incur quite a lot of damage.

Frost forms when water vapor freezes into a thin layer of ice (and, yes, frost formation can occur when the actual air temperature is above the freezing point — hence the forecast for Thursday night). The frost causes water in the plant cells to turn into ice crystals, which disrupts the movement of fluid and destroys plant tissues.

Frost is most likely on clear nights with light or calm winds. Cloudy conditions help to insulate the earth and prevent radiational cooling — the process through which heat escapes into the atmosphere after sunset. Wind can cause warmer air currents within the atmosphere to reach the surface — additionally, wind can prevent the formation of water vapor that would otherwise lead to frost. It is possible to experience sub-freezing temperatures with no frost under the right circumstances.

How to protect plants

Obviously the best option for growers is to bring plants inside when frost or freezing temperatures are in the forecast. But if they aren’t potted plants, that’s clearly not an option.

Other options include watering plants the afternoon before cold temperatures are expected; plentiful soil moisture insulates plants from the cold. It sounds counter-intuitive, but it really does work, and it’s a matter of science: the hydrogen bonding that occurs when water solidifies releases energy into the surrounding air — in effect, the process of water freezing into ice releases heat.

Or you can add a thick layer of mulch to insulate plants’ root systems. (It’s not just the plant’s foliage that is a concern; the roots of the plant can be impacted by cold weather, too — which is why many types of root vegetables like turnips, potatoes and beets actually taste better after being frostbitten.)

You can also cover your plants with blankets, bed sheets, drop cloths — just about any sort of fabric. Plastic can also be used, but care must be taken not to allow the plastic to make contact with the plant; plastic can damage the plants. Be sure to uncover plants the following morning.

Some gardeners have used extreme methods to protect their plants in cold weather. One is to use electric fans to blow over the plants during the night, simulating wind. That can raise the plants’ temperature by as much as seven degrees. Another trick is to use a sprinkler to keep plants wet throughout the night, a tactic often used in strawberry and blueberry fields. (This trick doesn’t work in very cold weather when temperatures drop into the low 20s or even colder, and winds up causing even more damage.)

Keep in mind that mature plants don’t suffer permanent damage from temperatures like we’re expecting this week. There may be short-term effects, like the loss of blooms that effect this year’s fruit crop, but long-term damage only occurs when temperatures drop below 26 degrees for an extended period of time, like we saw during the Easter weekend deep freeze in 2007. Young plants, on the other hand, are much more vulnerable. Yearling trees, for example, can suffer damage if temperatures drop below 30 degrees.

For fruit growers, it’s also important to keep in mind that temperatures like we’re expecting this week will result in only minimal damage. Apple trees are currently in full bloom in our region, and pear trees are moving into the post-bloom stage. At this point, both apples and pears can be expected to sustain only 10% fruit loss when temperatures are between 28 degrees and 32 degrees. It isn’t until temperatures drop to 25 degrees or below that severe bloom kill is expected.

The same temperature thresholds are generally true of other fruits common in our area, as well — although most peach blooms were killed by an earlier freeze. Peach trees, plum trees and cherry trees can expect only 10% bloom loss when temperatures drop between 28 and 32 degrees.