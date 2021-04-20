- Advertisement -
Updated:

Baseball: Oneida rolls over Harriman to even the series

By Independent Herald

HARRIMAN — Oneida still hasn’t lost a district series this season.

After loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh in Monday’s game, only to see Harriman escape with a win, the Indians left no doubt in Tuesday’s game two, run-ruling the Blue Devils on the road, 13-2.

It was a big second inning that paved the way to the win for Oneida. The Indians and ‘Devils were tied, 1-1, before Oneida put seven runs on the board in the top of the second to seize control. Leading 8-2, Oneida scored five more in the top of the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Oneida scored its 13 runs on just seven hits, taking advantage of four errors by Harriman.

Hunter Hutchison got the win, pitching all five innings and striking out two while giving up three hits and a pair of earned runs.

Colten Daugherty had four RBIs and scored a run for Oneida, while McLorne Love and Peyton Smart each had two RBIs and scored two runs. Caden Rector had an RBI and scored two runs, as did Todd Derek Ryon.

Oneida’s big second inning started quickly, with Ryan walking, followed by a Rector single to give the Indians two base-runners. Ryan would score after Smart hit a ground ball into a Harriman error, then Rector scored when Love reached on an error, and the Indians led 3-1.

The errors continued to haunt Harriman, as both Smart and Love scored when Daugherty reached on an error, giving Oneida a 5-1 lead.

After Harriman finally recorded the first out of the inning, Hunter Shoemaker connected on an RBI single to center field to score Daugherty. The Indians then loaded the bases before Ryon earned a base on balls to score Anderson. Cole Cross scored to give Oneida its seventh run of the inning.

The fourth inning saw Anderson score his second run of the night on an RBI single by Hutchison. Later, Smart walked with the bases loaded to score Rose, and Love walked with the bases loaded to score Ryon. The Indians’ final two runs came on a two-run double by Daugherty, scoring Rector and Smart.

With the win, Oneida moves into second place in the District 4-A standings, two games behind Coalfield. The Indians handed the Yellow Jackets their only district loss earlier this season.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
