Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 5-1, for season’s 10th win

ROCKWOOD — Playing without its leading scorer, Oneida rolled to a 5-1 road win here Monday, its 10th win of the 2021 season.

In the absence of senior Danner Keeton, who suffered a quad sprain during Saturday’s game at Scott High, the Indians saw junior Gabe Hacker score twice and freshman Nick Gilbert add another goal for a 3-0 first half lead Monday. In the second half, Gilbert added a second goal off an assist by fellow freshman Mason Keeton before assisting a goal by Noah James from 30 yards out.

“Gabe Hacker and Nick Gilbert picked up the scoring since Danner did not play,” said Oneida coach Derek Keeton. “Mason did a wonderful job creating for our team. He was responsible for creating three of our goals.”

With another player — junior Matthew Brown — also out with an injury, Oneida shifted in the back and moved Wyatt Yancey into the starting lineup.

“He held up very well,” Keeton said. “It was a good team win.”

The victory came at a cost for the Indians, as they had two more players shaken up: Rylin Duncan and Gavin Keeton. Both are goalkeepers, though Duncan has moved into the field to help the Indians on defense.

“Our defense did very well tonight,” Keeton said. “This will solidify us to stay at home for the district tournament, which is huge for us. We are beat up right now but so are many other teams.”