- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Oneida man charged with filing false report
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Oneida man charged with filing false report

By Independent Herald

After being called to an Oneida residence nearly two dozen times in the past four months for calls of intruders and prowlers, Oneida Police Department officers last week arrested the homeowner and charged him with filing a false report.

James A. Barnette, 54, allegedly called police to his Seabolt Street home Thursday to report that there were three intruders inside his home. When officers arrived, Barnette allegedly told them he had surveillance footage of the men inside his home. However, according to a warrant filed by OPD Officer Tony Jones, officers reviewed the footage and Barnette was the only person inside.

Jones wrote in the warrant that OPD has been called to the same residence 21 times in 2021 alone for calls of similar nature.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

Independent Herald - 0
Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 5-1, for season’s 10th win

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — Playing without its leading scorer, Oneida rolled to a 5-1 road win here Monday, its 10th win of the 2021 season. In the...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

County finalizes site of new EMS headquarters

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As expected, Scott County Commission on Monday approved a resolution that will see the county ambulance service moved to a location on...
Read more
Local News

County okays preliminary paperwork with TDOT

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The TN Dept. of Transportation's planned improvements to S.R. 63 between the Annadell Road intersection and the Norma Road intersection can move...
Read more
Local News

Commissioners okay funds for clerk’s hire

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — By an 11-2 vote Monday evening, Scott County Commission gave its partial approval to a request from Scott County Clerk Felicia Bilbrey...
Read more
Local News

More than 11,000 covid vaccinations administered in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County this week surpassed 11,000 "shots in arms," as a growing number of Scott Countians are being inoculated against Covid-19. The TN Dept. of...
Read more
Local News

Meth surge: Oneida Police Department make multiple arrests in meth trafficking cases

Independent Herald - 0
Last week was a busy week for Oneida Police Department all the way around, with 14 suspects arrested on various criminal charges between April...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more

Track: Smith, Gardner, Douglas record a pair of Top 5 finishes

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Scott High freshmen Brooklyn Smith and Kamara Gardner recorded a pair of Top 5 finishes in the season's third track meet on...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida wins three at Highlander Cup

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Oneida won its fourth, fifth and sixth games of the week at the Highlander Cup on Saturday, going three of three in...
Read more

Latest News

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more

Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN