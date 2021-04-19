Oneida man charged with filing false report

After being called to an Oneida residence nearly two dozen times in the past four months for calls of intruders and prowlers, Oneida Police Department officers last week arrested the homeowner and charged him with filing a false report.

James A. Barnette, 54, allegedly called police to his Seabolt Street home Thursday to report that there were three intruders inside his home. When officers arrived, Barnette allegedly told them he had surveillance footage of the men inside his home. However, according to a warrant filed by OPD Officer Tony Jones, officers reviewed the footage and Barnette was the only person inside.

Jones wrote in the warrant that OPD has been called to the same residence 21 times in 2021 alone for calls of similar nature.