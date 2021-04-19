County okays preliminary paperwork with TDOT

HUNTSVILLE — The TN Dept. of Transportation’s planned improvements to S.R. 63 between the Annadell Road intersection and the Norma Road intersection can move forward, after County Commission on Monday gave its stamp of approval to TDOT’s engineering documents.

Scott County is providing $100,000 to aid the TDOT project in order for the state agency to bump it to the top of its priority list. That fact necessitated County Commission’s approval of the documents for the agency’s preliminary engineering phase, which would ordinarily proceed without the local government’s input.

According to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, the county’s $100,000 share of the project will be funded by grant dollars from Gov. Bill Lee’s surplus funding that was awarded to counties last year.

The TDOT project will involve the installation of turn lanes at the each intersection, including the troubled Annadell Road intersection.

Byrd appointed medical investigator: By unanimous vote Monday, County Commission named EMS Director Jaimi Byrd the county’s new medical investigator. Byrd replaced Jim Reed, the former EMS director, who tendered his resignation as medical investigator.

Tibbals said Reed’s resignation was unexpected, but that Reed had determined he does not have enough time to devote to the medical investigator’s duties. The appointment of Byrd was endorsed by Dr. Jan Robbins, the county’s medical examiner, who stepped into that role on the condition of the EMS director serving as medical investigator.

Redistricting committee approved: By another unanimous vote on Monday, County Commission gave final approval to Tibbals’ proposed redistricting committee, which will be charged with presenting a redistricting plan following the release of census data later this year.

The commission’s Intergovernmental Committee — which includes one commissioner from each district — will serve in the capacity of redistricting committee, and will be joined by administrator of elections Gabe Krahn.

The redistricting committee will be charged with redrawing the county’s seven civil districts in order to maintain equal or nearly equal population among them. Usually, only minor changes result from the redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years. The University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) will serve in an advisory capacity to the process.