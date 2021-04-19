County finalizes site of new EMS headquarters

HUNTSVILLE — As expected, Scott County Commission on Monday approved a resolution that will see the county ambulance service moved to a location on Paint Rock Road in east Oneida.

By a 13-0 vote with 2nd District Commissioner Sam Lyles absent, commissioners on Monday approved a resolution that had been forwarded by the county’s Building & Grounds Committee, recommending a parcel of property near the intersection of Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road as the site for construction of the new EMS facilities, which will replace the ambulance service’s aging headquarters behind Big South Fork Medical Center.

The Paint Rock site, submitted for consideration by the Triad Group, totals 1.8 acres in two tracts. It will be purchased by the county for just under $160,000.

The site was one of three considered by the Building & Grounds Committee. Other sites that were looked at included an Industrial Lane site owned by attorney Patrick Sexton and a tract of property on the Four Lane owned by realtor J.J. Dower.

Those three sites were forwarded to the Building & Grounds Committee by the Finance Committee, out of a total of seven bids that were submitted. Other proposed sites that were eliminated from consideration by the Finance Committee due to their location included proposals from Sexton, Lori Phillips-Jones, Joe Potter and Rhyan King-Pennington.

The seven proposals were submitted after County Commission earlier this spring rejected two sites that had previously been bid, due to cost concerns. One of those was the Paint Rock site, which was approximately $27,000 over budget at the time. The new round of proposals saw the Paint Rock site come in about $18,000 cheaper than the original bid.

Ultimately, the Building & Grounds Committee agreed with EMS Director Jaimi Byrd’s assessment that the Paint Rock site was the best location of the three. Soil sampling has already been completed on the project, and minimal excavation work will be required to prepare it for construction. The county’s contracted architectural firm has already produced preliminary drawings for the site.

Monday’s vote came with no discussion.