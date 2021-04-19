Commissioners okay funds for clerk’s hire

HUNTSVILLE — By an 11-2 vote Monday evening, Scott County Commission gave its partial approval to a request from Scott County Clerk Felicia Bilbrey that she be permitted to move forward with new hires for her office.

Bilbrey asked to hire two employees for the remainder of the calendar year; commissioners ultimately gave their approval for the hire of one new employee for the remainder of the physical year, with a promise to revisit the matter when they meet in work session on May 6.

However, the new hire by Bilbrey isn’t an addition to her staff; rather, it’s a premature hire of sorts that will allow her to begin training a new employee who will be replacing an outgoing employee.

Bilbrey told commissioners that she has learned two of her five-person staff will be retiring at the end of the year, including her deputy clerk. With vacation days and other time off that is due those employees, Bilbrey’s office will effectively be short-staffed for the remainder of the year.

The clerk told commissioners that she needs extensive time to train new employees, saying it’s not as simple as sitting them in front of a computer and putting them to work.

“I will still have a 5-person staff (when all is said and done),” Bilbrey said. “I’m not asking for a 7-person staff.”

She added, “Training two new employees at the same time, without two of my regular employees, is going to be tough.”

Complicating matters, Bilbrey said, is an increase in business that her office is experiencing. The clerk’s office had about 1,000 additional transactions in March compared to March 2020, and is on pace for a similar increase in April.

“I’m assuming it’s all the covid money that’s being thrown around,” Bilbrey said, adding that her office collected more than $72,000 in wheel tax last month along. “I’ve never turned in that much in one month,” she said. “I’m still trying to get people to use the online renewal portal but most of my transactions are still done in person. And therein lies the problem.”

The clerk’s office is generally regarded as having the most foot traffic of any county government office.

Citing figures from the Department of Finance, Bilbrey said that the approval of two new hires within two days of Monday’s meeting — which she said would be an impossibility — would cost her office an additional $12,000 for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and almost $47,000 additional for the next fiscal year through December.

Ultimately, 4th District Commissioner Shonda Gray made a motion to allow the hire of one new employee through the end of the current fiscal year in June, which will cost the clerk’s office about $6,000. The extra funding will be taken from the county’s fund balance.

Gray argued that the hire was necessary, given how busy the clerk’s office is and the difficulty of being short-handed.

Second District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers countered that allowing the clerk’s office to replace retiring employees early would set a precedent that would leave other departments — such as the sheriff’s department — asking for similar favors. Third District Commissioner Sheila Buttram agreed with that assessment, saying that commissioners needed to be prepared for how they will respond when those requests arise.

Gray said that it isn’t fair to compare two departments, since each department operates differently. And, in response to a question from Buttram about what the commission will do when similar requests arrise from other county departments, 7th District Commissioner Mike Slaven said, “We’ll just have to do it on a case-by-case basis.”

Ultimately, commissioners voted 11-2 in favor of Gray’s motion, with Jeffers and Buttram casting dissenting votes. Sixth District Commissioner Patti Brown expressed reservation about voting in favor of the motion, but ultimately gave her approval.