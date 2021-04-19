- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Commissioners okay funds for clerk's hire
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Commissioners okay funds for clerk’s hire

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — By an 11-2 vote Monday evening, Scott County Commission gave its partial approval to a request from Scott County Clerk Felicia Bilbrey that she be permitted to move forward with new hires for her office.

Bilbrey asked to hire two employees for the remainder of the calendar year; commissioners ultimately gave their approval for the hire of one new employee for the remainder of the physical year, with a promise to revisit the matter when they meet in work session on May 6.

However, the new hire by Bilbrey isn’t an addition to her staff; rather, it’s a premature hire of sorts that will allow her to begin training a new employee who will be replacing an outgoing employee.

Bilbrey told commissioners that she has learned two of her five-person staff will be retiring at the end of the year, including her deputy clerk. With vacation days and other time off that is due those employees, Bilbrey’s office will effectively be short-staffed for the remainder of the year.

The clerk told commissioners that she needs extensive time to train new employees, saying it’s not as simple as sitting them in front of a computer and putting them to work.

“I will still have a 5-person staff (when all is said and done),” Bilbrey said. “I’m not asking for a 7-person staff.”

She added, “Training two new employees at the same time, without two of my regular employees, is going to be tough.”

Complicating matters, Bilbrey said, is an increase in business that her office is experiencing. The clerk’s office had about 1,000 additional transactions in March compared to March 2020, and is on pace for a similar increase in April. 

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“I’m assuming it’s all the covid money that’s being thrown around,” Bilbrey said, adding that her office collected more than $72,000 in wheel tax last month along. “I’ve never turned in that much in one month,” she said. “I’m still trying to get people to use the online renewal portal but most of my transactions are still done in person. And therein lies the problem.”

The clerk’s office is generally regarded as having the most foot traffic of any county government office.

Citing figures from the Department of Finance, Bilbrey said that the approval of two new hires within two days of Monday’s meeting — which she said would be an impossibility — would cost her office an additional $12,000 for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and almost $47,000 additional for the next fiscal year through December.

Ultimately, 4th District Commissioner Shonda Gray made a motion to allow the hire of one new employee through the end of the current fiscal year in June, which will cost the clerk’s office about $6,000. The extra funding will be taken from the county’s fund balance.

Gray argued that the hire was necessary, given how busy the clerk’s office is and the difficulty of being short-handed.

Second District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers countered that allowing the clerk’s office to replace retiring employees early would set a precedent that would leave other departments — such as the sheriff’s department — asking for similar favors. Third District Commissioner Sheila Buttram agreed with that assessment, saying that commissioners needed to be prepared for how they will respond when those requests arise.

Gray said that it isn’t fair to compare two departments, since each department operates differently. And, in response to a question from Buttram about what the commission will do when similar requests arrise from other county departments, 7th District Commissioner Mike Slaven said, “We’ll just have to do it on a case-by-case basis.”

Ultimately, commissioners voted 11-2 in favor of Gray’s motion, with Jeffers and Buttram casting dissenting votes. Sixth District Commissioner Patti Brown expressed reservation about voting in favor of the motion, but ultimately gave her approval.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

Independent Herald - 0
Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 5-1, for season’s 10th win

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — Playing without its leading scorer, Oneida rolled to a 5-1 road win here Monday, its 10th win of the 2021 season. In the...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

County finalizes site of new EMS headquarters

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As expected, Scott County Commission on Monday approved a resolution that will see the county ambulance service moved to a location on...
Read more
Local News

County okays preliminary paperwork with TDOT

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The TN Dept. of Transportation's planned improvements to S.R. 63 between the Annadell Road intersection and the Norma Road intersection can move...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with filing false report

Independent Herald - 0
After being called to an Oneida residence nearly two dozen times in the past four months for calls of intruders and prowlers, Oneida Police...
Read more
Local News

More than 11,000 covid vaccinations administered in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County this week surpassed 11,000 "shots in arms," as a growing number of Scott Countians are being inoculated against Covid-19. The TN Dept. of...
Read more
Local News

Meth surge: Oneida Police Department make multiple arrests in meth trafficking cases

Independent Herald - 0
Last week was a busy week for Oneida Police Department all the way around, with 14 suspects arrested on various criminal charges between April...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Tennessee added 15,000 jobs in March

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in March, to 5.0%, but the Volunteer State added 15,000 jobs to the economy during the...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida wins three at Highlander Cup

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Oneida won its fourth, fifth and sixth games of the week at the Highlander Cup on Saturday, going three of three in...
Read more

County okays preliminary paperwork with TDOT

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The TN Dept. of Transportation's planned improvements to S.R. 63 between the Annadell Road intersection and the Norma Road intersection can move...
Read more

Latest News

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more

Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN