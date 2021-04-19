- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida's district winning streak
SportsOneida
Updated:

Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

By Independent Herald

Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win at Bear Creek on Monday night, snapping Oneida’s seven-game winning streak in District 4-A play.

The Blue Devils, who are hoping to stay in the running for a regular season district championship, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning, before Oneida battled back to tie things up later.

The ‘Devils scored both of their first inning runs with a two-out rally. That’s the way things stood until the bottom of the fourth, when Oneida finally got things going. Blaine Shepherd led off with a single, then scored on an RBI single by Hunter Shoemaker.

Two batters later, the Indians scored again on a ground-out by Hunter Hutchison to tie the game.

After a lead-off triple in the fifth, Harriman was able to regain the lead. Later, the Blue Devils increased their lead on an RBI single by Brady Stubbs.

That’s the way the game ended, but it took a triple from Harriman in the bottom of the seventh to survive.

The Indians began the inning by loading the bases. Anderson got a base on balls. Caden Rector got aboard with a walk. And Peyton Smart had a single. With the bases loaded and still no one out, the Blue Devils were able to turn a rare triple play to end the game.

With the loss, Oneida finds itself in a tie with Harriman in the district standings, at 8-3. The Indians will try to even the series on Tuesday in Harriman. Oneida has not lost a district series all season, and handed Coalfield its only loss of the district campaign.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

Independent Herald - 0
Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 5-1, for season’s 10th win

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — Playing without its leading scorer, Oneida rolled to a 5-1 road win here Monday, its 10th win of the 2021 season. In the...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 5-1, for season’s 10th win

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — Playing without its leading scorer, Oneida rolled to a 5-1 road win here Monday, its 10th win of the 2021 season. In the...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida wins three at Highlander Cup

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Oneida won its fourth, fifth and sixth games of the week at the Highlander Cup on Saturday, going three of three in...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High wins two of three at Highlander Cup

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High started the day with dominating wins over Clinton and Harriman, and ended it with a loss to Oneida in the...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Scott wins again, downs Wartburg

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's 0-9 start seems like a distant memory now. For the third time in eight days, the Highlanders were victorious on Friday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — There was no drama this time. One night after Oneida needed nine innings — and a two-out rally in the seventh just to...
Read more

Track: Smith, Gardner, Douglas record a pair of Top 5 finishes

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Scott High freshmen Brooklyn Smith and Kamara Gardner recorded a pair of Top 5 finishes in the season's third track meet on...
Read more

Latest News

Hike of the Week: Burnt Mill Loop

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 410 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Burnt Mill Features: Waterfall, River There just isn't a bad time to hike the Burnt Mill Loop Trail. The...
Read more

Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton...
Read more

Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN