Baseball: Harriman snaps Oneida’s district winning streak

Harriman took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the seventh to earn a 4-2 road win at Bear Creek on Monday night, snapping Oneida’s seven-game winning streak in District 4-A play.

The Blue Devils, who are hoping to stay in the running for a regular season district championship, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning, before Oneida battled back to tie things up later.

The ‘Devils scored both of their first inning runs with a two-out rally. That’s the way things stood until the bottom of the fourth, when Oneida finally got things going. Blaine Shepherd led off with a single, then scored on an RBI single by Hunter Shoemaker.

Two batters later, the Indians scored again on a ground-out by Hunter Hutchison to tie the game.

After a lead-off triple in the fifth, Harriman was able to regain the lead. Later, the Blue Devils increased their lead on an RBI single by Brady Stubbs.

That’s the way the game ended, but it took a triple from Harriman in the bottom of the seventh to survive.

The Indians began the inning by loading the bases. Anderson got a base on balls. Caden Rector got aboard with a walk. And Peyton Smart had a single. With the bases loaded and still no one out, the Blue Devils were able to turn a rare triple play to end the game.

With the loss, Oneida finds itself in a tie with Harriman in the district standings, at 8-3. The Indians will try to even the series on Tuesday in Harriman. Oneida has not lost a district series all season, and handed Coalfield its only loss of the district campaign.