Baseball: Fulton holds off Scott, barely, 6-5

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — A resurgent Scott High team was almost able to pull off another win Monday night, this time in district play, but Fulton was ultimately able to survive, 6-5.

After losing the first game of a double header by a 6-0 score, the Highlanders put three runs on the board in the first inning of the second game, only to see Fulton battle back to take a 5-3 lead to the fourth inning. Down 6-4 going into the fifth and final inning, the Highlanders picked up one run but couldn’t complete the rally.

Scott started the game by loading the bases with no outs, with Jesse Boles reaching on an error, Alex Chambers reaching after being hit by a pitch, and Ryan Washam earning a base on balls.

Parker Loesch then hit an RBI single to score Boles, and the Highlanders were on the board even though Washam was tagged out at second.

Later, with the bases loaded, Alex Chambers scored on a passed ball, then Joe Potter hit an RBI single to score Loesch, giving the Highlanders a 3-0 lead.

Fulton came right back to tie the game in the first inning, then took a 4-3 lead in the second on a steal of home with two outs. The Falcons scored again on an RBI single in the third, making it 5-3.

Pavin Harness hit an RBI single in the fourth to score Potter, cutting the lead to 5-4, but Fulton added a run in the bottom half of the inning to build its lead back to two.

Boles led off the Highlander fifth with a single, then scored on an RBI single by Washam. But Fulton was able to pick up the third out on a ground-out, ending the game.

Independent Herald
