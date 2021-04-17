- Advertisement -
Soccer: Scott High wins two of three at Highlander Cup

By Independent Herald

Scott High’s Kristian Obrusanszki dribbles the ball as Oneida’s Aiden Love defends during a game at the Highlander Cup on Saturday, April 17, 2021 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High started the day with dominating wins over Clinton and Harriman, and ended it with a loss to Oneida in the Highlander Cup at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Saturday.

The Highlanders defeated Clinton, 5-0, and defeated Harriman, 10-1, before falling to Oneida, 5-2.

Junior Josiah Fladie had a hat trick for the Highlanders against Clinton, scoring three goals. Freshman Skye Babb and sophomore Connor Stanley each added one goal.

Scott jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of that game, a score that stood at halftime. The Highlanders added three second half goals.

Against Harriman, Scott was up 6-0 at halftime, and eventually won the game 10-1. Stanley and freshman Hugo Henry each had two goals, while the remaining six goals were scored by Babb, Ira Marcus, Cameron Parker, John Zachary and Seth Posey.

Oneida jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on Scott, on the strength of two goals by senior Danner Keeton, before he left with an injury. The injury didn’t appear to be serious, but he did not return. The score stood at 2-0 until midway through the second half, when Eli Storey scored with a shot from well beyond the 18, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

But Oneida responded with goals from junior Gabe Hacker and sophomore Reice Kennedy before Stanley scored. The Indians then tacked on another goal when freshman Mason Keeton beat the Highlander defense, setting the final score at 5-2.

“The guys played well against Clinton. That’s a district opponent. We played well against Harriman. We got everybody in and minutes,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “But here’s the thing. We won those two and that’s great. But those are the two we should’ve won. Oneida game, it’s the same storyline as the last time: Mistakes in the back gave them goals. They didn’t earn any.”

Henry said his offense stepped up in the second half of the game against Oneida.

“In the second half after I’m yelling people at halftime to get the ball wide on the wings and play the ball there, you could see it open up,” he said. “We had great shots. Keeton had to make great saves. I need to get with Rose (Keeton) and get some game film on that and let the guys see how it progresses because when you’re on the field a lot of times you can’t see it all. But, again, a great second half. I’m disappointed with the outcome but not the effort.”

Henry said his team has to do a better job defensively.

“We had two goals against a good team. That’s not a bad thing. Gavin (Keeton) did a good job. But you can’t give them five,” he said. “I told them, when you play 1-v-1 you’ll be fine. When you get bunched is when you make mistakes. Just stick to your area. Nolan Cotton, today he played like a man. He won balls, he took balls away from people. Nolan by far has out-shined everybody else on defense the last few games.”

Henry expressed his appreciation to the crowd who braved chilly temperatures to attend Saturday’s Highlander Cup.

“I appreciate everybody who came out and supported all the teams today. We had both local teams, we had Clinton and Harriman, and both parking lots were full all day long. We had great turnout and we appreciate that,” he said.

 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
