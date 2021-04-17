Soccer: Oneida wins three at Highlander Cup

HUNTSVILLE — Oneida won its fourth, fifth and sixth games of the week at the Highlander Cup on Saturday, going three of three in a day filled with action at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

The Indians started off the day by defeating Harriman, 6-1, and followed that up with a 10-4 win over Harriman before beating Scott High in the night cap, 5-2.

Senior Danner Keeton had a huge day, scoring 11 goals in the three games before leaving with a strained quad during the first half of the Scott High game.

Keeton had a hat trick in the Indians’ game against Harriman, scoring all three of his goals in the first half. Also scoring in the first half were senior Nash Queener and freshman Mason Keeton. Sophomore Sam Bell added a goal in the second half.

Gabe Hacker, Nick Gilbert, Gavin Keeton and Bell had assists in the game.

Gavin Keeton had six saves in the first half, giving up no goals. Lorenzo Garcia had seven saves in the second half and gave up one goal.

Against Clinton, the Indians jumped to a 7-3 first half lead and eventually won the game 10-4.

- Story Continues Below -

Danner Keeton scored six goals in the game — with a hat trick in each half. Hacker added two goals in the first half, while Rylan Bowling also had a first half goal. In the second half, Gilbert added a goal.

Hacker had three assists in the game, while Mason Keeton, Rylin Duncan, Bell, Danner Keeton and Reice Kennedy each had assists, as well. Gavin Keeton had seven saves and gave up one goal.

In the final game against Scott High, Oneida jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the strength of two goals by Keeton before he left with a strained quad and did not return. After Scott High cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Eli Storey in the second half, the Indians scored two more goals — by Gabe Hacker and Reice Kennedy — to build a 4-1 lead. Mason Keeton scored the last goal after a Highlander goal by Connor Stanley.

“I’m very pleased with our depth to have played three more games today after last night’s game and felt like when Danner and Matthew Brown (calf strain) went down to injury this evening that we had some guys step up, which will help us in May,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “I thought we had six underclassmen that stepped up huge today and especially in the Scott High game: Sophomore Sam Bell and freshmen Reice Kennedy, Nick Gilbert, Mason and Gavin Keeton and Wyatt Yancey.”

Keeton was also complimentary of his team’s defense.

“I thought Coach (Phil) Newport’s first team defense got better today and outside of some fatigue issues late in the Scott High game, we had a very good day,” he said.

“I am very pleased with how we distributed the ball to each other again today,” Keeton added. “They basically carried it over from last night (against Cumberland Gap). We have to continue to work on our skill development and decision-making from the backs and stoppers.”

Keeton expressed his appreciation to Scott High coach Eric Henry for planning and organizing the Highlander Cup.

“This was a good day for all four teams that participated in the event,” he said.