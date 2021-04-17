Soccer: Oneida drops district rival Cumberland Gap, 6-1

Oneida spotted district rival Cumberland Gap a goal early, then reeled off five consecutive goals before the first half had ended to take command, en route to a 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Senior Danner Keeton continued a superlative campaign, scoring four of the Indians’ first half goals to lead the way. Reice Kennedy scored Oneida’s other first half goal. Nick Gilbert scored in the second half to add an insurance goal for the Indians.

Cumberland Gap got the scoring started 13 minutes into the game, using a well-placed corner kick to take an early 1-0 lead.

From there, though, Mason Keeton scored Danner Keeton on two goals, and Gabe Hacker and Aidan Love assisted two more, as the Indians took control. Kennedy’s first half goal was assisted by Rylin Duncan.

Danner Keeton assisted Gilbert’s second half goal.

Gavin Keeton had three saves in the first half and five saves in the second half.

“Coach Philip Newport’s defense played outstanding tonight,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said after the game. “We’re starting to get rotations down and I think we have our starting lineup set with our support people figured out now.”

The win was the third straight this week for the Indians, who earlier defeated Scott High 4-2 and Harriman 9-0.

“I am extremely pleased with their improvement over the last several weeks game by game,” Keeton said. “On offense we really moved the ball well and possessed the ball much better than in our previous games.”

The win was Oneida’s second in a row against Cumberland Gap. The two teams last met in the District 3-A championship game in May 2019, with the Indians winning 2-1 to avenge a regular season loss to the Panthers.

“This was a very important win within the district and this sets us up to host the district tournament games providing we can take care of business Monday night against Rockwood,” Keeton said.