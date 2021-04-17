Baseball: Scott wins again, downs Wartburg

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High’s 0-9 start seems like a distant memory now.

For the third time in eight days, the Highlanders were victorious on Friday — and this one may have been the most impressive win of the bunch, as Scott High defeated Wartburg, 8-5.

The Highlanders jumped to a 4-1 lead with a big first inning, then scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a tie.

Wartburg actually out-hit Scott in Friday’s game. In fact, the Bulldogs scored five runs on eight hits while the Highlanders ironically scored eight runs on five hits. A combination of good defense in the field, opportunism on offense, and a good eye at the plate helped the Highlanders. Ten Scott High batters walked during the game to allow the Highlanders to maximize their offensive production.

Alex Newport finished with three RBIS, while Parker Loesch scored three runs. Ryan Washam had an RBI and a run scored, while Jesse Boles, Joe Potter and Pavin Harness each scored runs. Hunter Bates had an RBI.

Jesse Boles got the start on the mound. The freshman struck out four batters and gave up a pair of earned runs in 4.2 innings of work. Hunter Bates got the win, pitching 1.1 innings and striking out two while giving up two hits. Alex Newport finished things off to get the save, striking out one and giving up no hits in one inning.

Wartburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, then Scott High immediately went to work. Boles had a lead-off single to get things started in the bottom half, then stole second before Alex Chambers was hit by a pitch. Boles scored on an RBI single by Washam. Later, Washam and Loesch scored on a two-run double by Newport, and Dalton Strunk scored on an error by Wartburg.

Wartburg scored two more runs to cut Scott’s lead to one in the second. Scott got it back to two runs in the third, when Loesch scored on an error. But Wartburg tied the game on a two-run, two-out single in the fifth.

Scott High took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Loesch started things off with a work, then scored on a two-out sacrifice fly by Newport to give the Highlanders the lead.

Potter walked, and Harness reached on an error, and both scored on an RBI single by Bates before Wartburg was able to end the inning.

Wartburg got a leadoff single in the top of the sixth but could do no damage. The Bulldogs made things interesting in the seventh with a pair of walks, bringing the tying run to the plate with just one out. But Newport recorded a strikeout, then got Wartburg to ground out to second, ending the game.