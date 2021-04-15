- Advertisement -
Sports
Updated:

Track: Smith, Gardner, Douglas record a pair of Top 5 finishes

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — Scott High freshmen Brooklyn Smith and Kamara Gardner recorded a pair of Top 5 finishes in the season’s third track meet on Thursday, at Powell High School.

Smith finished third in the 800-meter run, with a time of 3:18.01, just ahead of Gardner, who finished fourth in 3:18.93. The event was won by Powell junior Ashlyn Hanson, with a time of 3:04.76. Sunbright senior Sara England finished second, with a time of 3:08.60.

In the 1,600-meter run, Smith finished second, with a time of 7:16.97, just about 3.5 seconds behind the winner, Powell junior Mallory Moore, who finished in 7:13.42. Gardner finished fourth, with a time of 7:23.39.

Other highlights at Thursday’s meet included:

• Sophomores Aliyah Douglas and Claire Burress finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 200-meter dash, with times of 31.41 seconds and 32.16 seconds.

• Douglas finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 22.35 seconds, just ahead of Burress and sophomore Shannon Baird, who tied with a time of 23.74 seconds.

• Douglas finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 1:00.08. The event was won by Sunbright senior Becca Newport, with a time of 57.35 seconds. Baird finished fourth, with a time of 1:06.22.

• Freshman Bailee Sexton recorded a 10th place finish in the shot-put, with a distance of 17 ft., 10 in. Teammates Kaylin Shannon, Jaya West and Leah Zachary finished 13th through 15th, with distances ranging from 16 ft., 7 in. to 15 ft., 3 in.

• On the boys’ side, sophomore Pavin Harness finished ninth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 12.68 seconds. Harness just missed the Top 10 in the 200-meter dash, finishing 11th with a time of 28.13 seconds.

• Sunbright junior Caleb Quinney finished fourth in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 59.75 seconds. The event was won by Carter senior Taylor Dupler, with a time of 53.52 seconds.

• Freshman Dylan King finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 5:52.57.

• Sunbright 8th grader Jonah Freels won the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 44.58 seconds, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of second place Ayron Delaney of Powell.

Overall, Scott High’s girls finished fourth out of eight teams competing in the Powell meet, and were just two points out of third place, a position held by Knox Carter. Powell dominated the meet in the team standings, while Gibbs finished second. Sunbright finished fifth.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

