Oneida Soccer: Oneida shuts out Harriman, 9-0
Sports
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida shuts out Harriman, 9-0

By Independent Herald

Oneida players celebrate a goal by senior Danner Keeton (10) during the Indians’ win over Scott High at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Monday, April 12, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

HARRIMAN — The goals came early and often for Oneida here Tuesday evening, as the Indians picked up their second win in as many nights with a 9-0 victory over the home-standing Blue Devils.

Fresh off a 4-2 win over Scott High 24 hours earlier, Oneida wasted little time getting the offense cranked up against Harriman, in the second of what is scheduled to be six games the Indians will play in an unusually busy week.

Senior Danner Keeton finished with a hat trick, scoring three goals for Oneida. He also had a pair of assists.

Junior Gabe Hacker had two goals and three assists.

Also scoring for the Indians were junior Noah James, sophomore Sam Bell and Rylin Bowling, before Garret Byrd capped the scoring on a penalty kick.

Keeton and Hacker teamed up to score Oneida’s first five goals on the night. Keeton’s first goal was assisted by Hacker, then Keeton returned the favor by assisting a Hacker goal. The back-and-forth continued with Hacker assisting another Keeton goal, and Keeton assisting another Hacker goal, before Mason Keeton assisted his cousin’s third goal of the night.

Hacker picked up his third assist on James’ goal to make the score 6-0, before Nick Gilbert assisted a goal by Bell and Reice Kennedy assisted a goal by Bowling.

Oneida head coach Derek Keeton called Byrd’s goal — the first of his career — the highlight of the night.

“The team celebrated in a big way,” Keeton said of the moment when Byrd scored on a penalty kick. “It was really awesome to watch our guys celebrate together for Garret.”

Sophomore Lorenzo Garcia made his debut at goalie in the second half and finished with seven saves.

The Indians are scheduled to face Cumberland Gap on Friday, and will play three games — against Harriman, Clinton and Scott High — at the Highlander Cup on Saturday.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

