Updated:

More than 11,000 covid vaccinations administered in Scott County

By Independent Herald

Scott County this week surpassed 11,000 “shots in arms,” as a growing number of Scott Countians are being inoculated against Covid-19.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 206 new vaccines administered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered locally to 11,065.

As of Tuesday, about 3 in 10 Scott Countians — or 6,661 — had received at least the first dose of the vaccine. About 1 in 5 — or 4,806 — have been fully vaccinated.

Two of the three vaccinations in use in the U.S. — the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — require two doses. A third vaccination, by Johnson & Johnson, requires only one dose. However, administration of the J&J vaccine was halted on Tuesday at recommendation of the FDA and CDC, following reports that six women developed a rare but serious blood clot within 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

The number of new coronavirus infections in Scott County has leveled off in recent months, though health experts warn that the virus can surge back before enough people have been vaccinated to create herd immunity. In fact, several U.S. states and many countries around the world are seeing an increase in new infections.

Locally, the Dept. of Health has reported only eight new cases of coronavirus in the past five days. There were 37 active cases of the virus in Scott County as of Tuesday, the fewest in over a month. Testing positivity remains well below 10%.

Health authorities have reported only one covid-related death in Scott County since March 2; a total of 45 deaths have been linked to the virus locally since the pandemic began.

However, people are still becoming seriously ill with the virus. The Dept. of Health reports that six Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19 in the past month.

Once a major disruptor, covid cases in schools have become nearly non-existent. In the past seven days, the Dept. of Health has reported only three cases of coronavirus among school-aged children in Scott County. At one point, in mid December, it was not uncommon to see as many as eight or nine new cases among school-aged children on any given day.

Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to receive the covid vaccine, and there are myriad options available for those who wish to do so. In addition to their physician’s office, Scott Countians can receive the vaccine at most local drugs — including Roark’s Pharmacy, Danny’s Drugs, Plateau Drug Center and Scott County Pharmacy — as well as the Scott County Health Department. All have the vaccination in stock. For more information, see vaccinefinder.org.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

