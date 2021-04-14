Eye to the Sky: A cool second half of April is forthcoming

When the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center issued its long-range forecast for the month of April back on March 31, it called for above-average warmth to flood the continental U.S. this month, with everyone except the West Coast experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures.

But as Mother Nature continues to prove that she’s going to do just the opposite of what is expected, April is shaping up to end quite differently from what forecasters originally anticipated.

The first half of April has certainly not been cold. But it hasn’t been hot, either. We hit 80 degrees on Saturday, and we’ve hit 70 degrees seven times in the first 13 days of the month, including Tuesday, when we topped out at 72 in Oneida. But the average temperature for the month has been 50.7 degrees, slightly below the normal of 51.4 degrees.

The second half of the month, though, may represent an even greater departure from normal. While there is no extreme cold showing up on the horizon, afternoon highs could be cool with several shots at frost between now and the end of the month in a couple of weeks.

The normal high for this time of year (mid April) is 67 degrees. The average low is 40 degrees. In a couple of weeks, as we prepare to close out the month, you can bump those temps up by about 4 degrees: the average high will be 71; the average low will be 44.

But we’re going to see a lot of below-average temperature readings between now and then.

Above is the CPC’s forecast for the Day 6-10 period, April 19-23. Below is the CPC’s forecast for the Day 8-14 period, April 21-27.

That’s a lot of blue for the next couple of weeks. And the general pattern of warmth in the West and cold in the East may not stop there. The CPC’s forecast for Weeks 3-4, which takes us through the first week of May, shows above-average temperatures centered over the western half of the U.S.

The GFS weather model spells out the expectations for a cooler-than-normal last half of April. The model shows relatively low height levels between the 500mb and 1,000mb levels of the atmosphere for most of the next two weeks, which generally means cool, dense air at the surface.

The National Weather Service at Morristown is forecasting a high of just 58 in Oneida tomorrow, with a return of sunny skies. Temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the 50s — maybe just reaching the lower 60s — each day through Sunday. That means Saturday’s Highlander Cup at Scott High is going to be on the cool side, with a chance of showers.

And the GFS model shows even cooler air on the way. The model is likely overdone (it usually is), but it shows a max temperature after today of just 62 for the next week (and that’s next Tuesday), and a minimum temp of 34. If the GFS is correct, we could see chances for frost a couple of mornings next week.

Then we may see even cooler weather arrive for a few days. Again, it’s almost certainly overdone, but the GFS is currently projecting high temps only in the 40s for the county-wide clean-up event on April 24. And we could flirt with a potential light freeze a couple of days before that.

A return to near-average temperatures may not occur until around April 25-28. It looks like widespread 70s will return at that point, ahead of a strong storm system that may impact our area around April 28-30.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.