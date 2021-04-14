- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Eye to the Sky: A cool second half of April is forthcoming
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: A cool second half of April is forthcoming

By Ben Garrett

 

When the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center issued its long-range forecast for the month of April back on March 31, it called for above-average warmth to flood the continental U.S. this month, with everyone except the West Coast experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures.

But as Mother Nature continues to prove that she’s going to do just the opposite of what is expected, April is shaping up to end quite differently from what forecasters originally anticipated.

The first half of April has certainly not been cold. But it hasn’t been hot, either. We hit 80 degrees on Saturday, and we’ve hit 70 degrees seven times in the first 13 days of the month, including Tuesday, when we topped out at 72 in Oneida. But the average temperature for the month has been 50.7 degrees, slightly below the normal of 51.4 degrees.

The second half of the month, though, may represent an even greater departure from normal. While there is no extreme cold showing up on the horizon, afternoon highs could be cool with several shots at frost between now and the end of the month in a couple of weeks.

The normal high for this time of year (mid April) is 67 degrees. The average low is 40 degrees. In a couple of weeks, as we prepare to close out the month, you can bump those temps up by about 4 degrees: the average high will be 71; the average low will be 44.

But we’re going to see a lot of below-average temperature readings between now and then.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Above is the CPC’s forecast for the Day 6-10 period, April 19-23. Below is the CPC’s forecast for the Day 8-14 period, April 21-27.

That’s a lot of blue for the next couple of weeks. And the general pattern of warmth in the West and cold in the East may not stop there. The CPC’s forecast for Weeks 3-4, which takes us through the first week of May, shows above-average temperatures centered over the western half of the U.S.

The GFS weather model spells out the expectations for a cooler-than-normal last half of April. The model shows relatively low height levels between the 500mb and 1,000mb levels of the atmosphere for most of the next two weeks, which generally means cool, dense air at the surface.

The National Weather Service at Morristown is forecasting a high of just 58 in Oneida tomorrow, with a return of sunny skies. Temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the 50s — maybe just reaching the lower 60s — each day through Sunday. That means Saturday’s Highlander Cup at Scott High is going to be on the cool side, with a chance of showers.

And the GFS model shows even cooler air on the way. The model is likely overdone (it usually is), but it shows a max temperature after today of just 62 for the next week (and that’s next Tuesday), and a minimum temp of 34. If the GFS is correct, we could see chances for frost a couple of mornings next week.

Then we may see even cooler weather arrive for a few days. Again, it’s almost certainly overdone, but the GFS is currently projecting high temps only in the 40s for the county-wide clean-up event on April 24. And we could flirt with a potential light freeze a couple of days before that.

A return to near-average temperatures may not occur until around April 25-28. It looks like widespread 70s will return at that point, ahead of a strong storm system that may impact our area around April 28-30.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,188FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A cool second half of April is forthcoming

Ben Garrett - 0
  When the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center issued its long-range forecast for the month of April back on March 31, it called for...
Read more
Local News

More than 11,000 covid vaccinations administered in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County this week surpassed 11,000 "shots in arms," as a growing number of Scott Countians are being inoculated against Covid-19. The TN Dept. of...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale

Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — There was no drama this time. One night after Oneida needed nine innings — and a two-out rally in the seventh just to...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida shuts out Harriman, 9-0

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — The goals came early and often for Oneida here Tuesday evening, as the Indians picked up their second win in as many nights...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Funnel clouds vs. scud clouds – identifying the differences

Ben Garrett - 0
As severe thunderstorms moved through Scott County Thursday evening, there were numerous reports of funnel clouds and possible tornadoes. To be sure, most of...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday

Ben Garrett - 0
Thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday, and some of them could be mischievous, although a widespread severe weather event is not anticipated. The setup: A...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Flash flood watch issued for Scott County

Ben Garrett - 0
Scott County — and, indeed, virtually the entire state — is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m....
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Redbud winter: Another 1-2 inches of rain, followed by a cold blast

Ben Garrett - 0
Redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter: Ol' Man Winter is infamous for wearing out his welcome, continuing to make sly intrusions after he's supposed...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Flooding rains, strong storms possible on Saturday

Ben Garrett - 0
The northern Cumberland Plateau region may or may not see severe thunderstorms on Saturday, but one thing it appears we will definitely see: rain....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

A list of Scott County’s tornadoes

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Two tornadoes touched down in Norma and Straight Fork on Thursday, April 8, 2021, damaging several homes but fortunately resulting in no injuries. They were...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida shuts out Harriman, 9-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — The goals came early and often for Oneida here Tuesday evening, as the Indians picked up their second win in as many nights...
Read more

More than 11,000 covid vaccinations administered in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County this week surpassed 11,000 "shots in arms," as a growing number of Scott Countians are being inoculated against Covid-19. The TN Dept. of...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: A cool second half of April is forthcoming

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
  When the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center issued its long-range forecast for the month of April back on March 31, it called for...
Read more

More than 11,000 covid vaccinations administered in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County this week surpassed 11,000 "shots in arms," as a growing number of Scott Countians are being inoculated against Covid-19. The TN Dept. of...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — There was no drama this time. One night after Oneida needed nine innings — and a two-out rally in the seventh just to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN