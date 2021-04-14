- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale
SportsOneida
Updated:

Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale

By Independent Herald

OAKDALE — There was no drama this time.

One night after Oneida needed nine innings — and a two-out rally in the seventh just to stay alive — to stave off a challenge from Oakdale at Bear Creek, the Indians rolled to a 10-2 win over the Eagles on the road to claim their third consecutive District 4-A sweep.

Trips down U.S. 27 continue to be kind for Oneida, which has now won seven consecutive district games. The Indians, who scored seven runs in the seventh inning to defeat Oliver Springs and jumped out to a 7-0 lead over Rockwood in their previous two trips down U.S. 27 south, spread 10 hits and 10 runs across the first five innings of Tuesday’s game to quickly remove any doubt.

In fact, the lead was 5-0 after just two innings, and the game never got any closer than that, as Oneida eventually went up by as much as 8-0 in the fourth.

Hunter Hutchison picked up the win, pitching a complete game while striking out five and giving up only one earned run on nine hits.

Blaine Shepherd had a big night offensively, finishing with three RBIs and a run scored on a 2 of 4 batting effort. Hunter Shoemaker had two RBIs and a run on a 3 of 4 batting effort. And McLorne Love scored four runs.

Colten Daugherty had an RBI and two runs, while Cole Cross had an RBI and Peyton Smart scored two runs.

The Indians, who led most of Monday’s game before Oakdale stormed back to take a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh, quickly put Monday’s game to rest. Love was hit by a pitch to start the game, and scored two batters later when Shepherd smacked an RBI double to left field. One batter after that, Shoemaker had an RBI triple to center, and the Indians led 2-0. Following Shoemaker was Cross, with an RBI double to center, and Oneida was up 3-0 with still just one out.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Oakdale was able to shut things down after that, but the Indians would add to the lead in the second inning. Caden Rector led off with a walk, then Smart reached base on an error to give Oneida two baserunners with no outs.

The Eagles were able to help their cause by catching Rector stealing home and picking Smart off at first to record two outs, but Love was hit by a pitch and that set up Daugherty for an RBI double to make the score 4-0. On the next at-bat, Shepherd reached base on an error and Daugherty scored to push the advantage to 5-0.

The fourth inning saw Oneida push the lead to 8-0 on an RBI single by Shepherd with the bases loaded. With a fielding error thrown in, Smart, Love and Daugherty all scored, and the lead was 8-0.

Oakdale was able to get a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but Oneida increased the lead yet again in the fifth, with Smart scoring on a sacrifice fly by Shepherd and Love scoring on a sacrifice fly by Shoemaker, giving the Indians a 10-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,166FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale

Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — There was no drama this time. One night after Oneida needed nine innings — and a two-out rally in the seventh just to...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida shuts out Harriman, 9-0

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — The goals came early and often for Oneida here Tuesday evening, as the Indians picked up their second win in as many nights...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more
Local News

Meth surge: Oneida Police Department make multiple arrests in meth trafficking cases

Independent Herald - 0
Last week was a busy week for Oneida Police Department all the way around, with 14 suspects arrested on various criminal charges between April...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida shuts out Harriman, 9-0

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — The goals came early and often for Oneida here Tuesday evening, as the Indians picked up their second win in as many nights...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Scott High wins again, defeating Sunbright

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High is finding a mid-season groove. The Highlanders won their second straight game on Monday, defeating Sunbright 12-2 at John John...
Read more
Sports

Soccer: Oneida defeats Scott, 4-2

Independent Herald - 0
In what was scheduled to be the first of two meetings between the two schools this week, Oneida defeated Scott High 4-2 at Jane...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Highlanders defeat Jellico for season’s first win

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Seventy-two hours earlier, Scott High scored a season-high six runs against Alcoa in a losing effort, in the first game of a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Baseball: Oneida wins fifth straight district game with 4-3 victory over Rockwood

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida built a 4-1 lead through the first two innings, then held on for the narrowest of victories over Rockwood at Bear Creek on...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Leatherwood to O&W

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.6 miles Elevation Gain: 100 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Leatherwood Features: Waterfall, River, History There's never really a bad time to hike from Leatherwood Ford to O&W Bridge....
Read more

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more

Latest News

Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — There was no drama this time. One night after Oneida needed nine innings — and a two-out rally in the seventh just to...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida shuts out Harriman, 9-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — The goals came early and often for Oneida here Tuesday evening, as the Indians picked up their second win in as many nights...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN