Baseball: Oneida rolls to 10-2 win over Oakdale

OAKDALE — There was no drama this time.

One night after Oneida needed nine innings — and a two-out rally in the seventh just to stay alive — to stave off a challenge from Oakdale at Bear Creek, the Indians rolled to a 10-2 win over the Eagles on the road to claim their third consecutive District 4-A sweep.

Trips down U.S. 27 continue to be kind for Oneida, which has now won seven consecutive district games. The Indians, who scored seven runs in the seventh inning to defeat Oliver Springs and jumped out to a 7-0 lead over Rockwood in their previous two trips down U.S. 27 south, spread 10 hits and 10 runs across the first five innings of Tuesday’s game to quickly remove any doubt.

In fact, the lead was 5-0 after just two innings, and the game never got any closer than that, as Oneida eventually went up by as much as 8-0 in the fourth.

Hunter Hutchison picked up the win, pitching a complete game while striking out five and giving up only one earned run on nine hits.

Blaine Shepherd had a big night offensively, finishing with three RBIs and a run scored on a 2 of 4 batting effort. Hunter Shoemaker had two RBIs and a run on a 3 of 4 batting effort. And McLorne Love scored four runs.

Colten Daugherty had an RBI and two runs, while Cole Cross had an RBI and Peyton Smart scored two runs.

The Indians, who led most of Monday’s game before Oakdale stormed back to take a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh, quickly put Monday’s game to rest. Love was hit by a pitch to start the game, and scored two batters later when Shepherd smacked an RBI double to left field. One batter after that, Shoemaker had an RBI triple to center, and the Indians led 2-0. Following Shoemaker was Cross, with an RBI double to center, and Oneida was up 3-0 with still just one out.

Oakdale was able to shut things down after that, but the Indians would add to the lead in the second inning. Caden Rector led off with a walk, then Smart reached base on an error to give Oneida two baserunners with no outs.

The Eagles were able to help their cause by catching Rector stealing home and picking Smart off at first to record two outs, but Love was hit by a pitch and that set up Daugherty for an RBI double to make the score 4-0. On the next at-bat, Shepherd reached base on an error and Daugherty scored to push the advantage to 5-0.

The fourth inning saw Oneida push the lead to 8-0 on an RBI single by Shepherd with the bases loaded. With a fielding error thrown in, Smart, Love and Daugherty all scored, and the lead was 8-0.

Oakdale was able to get a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but Oneida increased the lead yet again in the fifth, with Smart scoring on a sacrifice fly by Shepherd and Love scoring on a sacrifice fly by Shoemaker, giving the Indians a 10-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.