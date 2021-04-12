Baseball: Scott High wins again, defeating Sunbright

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High is finding a mid-season groove. The Highlanders won their second straight game on Monday, defeating Sunbright 12-2 at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

After scoring a season-best six runs against Alcoa in the first game of a double-header six days ago, the Highlanders bested that mark by scoring seven runs in a single inning in an 11-6 win over Jellico on Friday. On Monday, Scott out-did itself again, scoring nine runs in the third inning to blow open its game against the Tigers.

The game was called after 4.5 innings due to the run rule.

Scott High used three pitchers in the win. Parker Loesch got the start, giving up a single earned run on three hits while striking out three in two innings of work. Hunter Bates picked up the win, striking out three and giving up no hits in two innings. Alex Newport got the save, striking out three batters in the fifth inning.

Scott High got an early lead by scoring a run in the first inning. After a lead-off single in the top half of the inning, Sunbright saw three straight batters retired by Loesch. Then, in the bottom half, Jesse Boles got aboard on a dropped third strike, got to third on an error, then scored on a sacrifice line-out by Alex Chambers.

Sunbright tied the game with a two-out single in the bottom half of the inning, and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

But then Scott High took control. Boles got aboard on an error, and quickly scored on an RBI single by Chambers.

With one out, Chambers scored on a Sunbright error to make it 3-2, then Newport hit a two-run triple to deep center field, scoring Loesch and Ryan Washam and making the score 5-2.

- Story Continues Below -

A dropped third strike allowed Joe Potter to get aboard, and Newport scored on the passed ball. That was followed by yet another dropped third strike, which allowed Potter to score after he had previously stolen third.

After Scott High loaded the bases, the Highlanders’ Dalton Strunk scored on a walk to make it 8-2, then Loesch hit a two-run double to deep center field to score Pavin Harness and Chambers.

Finally, Sunbright got out of the inning with a strikeout, but the Highlanders had gone ahead 10-2.

Scott increased the lead to 10 in the bottom of the fourth, with Newport stealing home and Harness scoring on an error.

By the end of the game, the Highlanders had scored 12 runs on just four hits by taking advantage of five Sunbright errors and several dropped third strikes.

Newport struck out three straight batters in the fifth inning to end the game.