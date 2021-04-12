- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Baseball: Scott High wins again, defeating Sunbright
SportsScott
Updated:

Baseball: Scott High wins again, defeating Sunbright

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High is finding a mid-season groove. The Highlanders won their second straight game on Monday, defeating Sunbright 12-2 at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

After scoring a season-best six runs against Alcoa in the first game of a double-header six days ago, the Highlanders bested that mark by scoring seven runs in a single inning in an 11-6 win over Jellico on Friday. On Monday, Scott out-did itself again, scoring nine runs in the third inning to blow open its game against the Tigers.

The game was called after 4.5 innings due to the run rule.

Scott High used three pitchers in the win. Parker Loesch got the start, giving up a single earned run on three hits while striking out three in two innings of work. Hunter Bates picked up the win, striking out three and giving up no hits in two innings. Alex Newport got the save, striking out three batters in the fifth inning.

Scott High got an early lead by scoring a run in the first inning. After a lead-off single in the top half of the inning, Sunbright saw three straight batters retired by Loesch. Then, in the bottom half, Jesse Boles got aboard on a dropped third strike, got to third on an error, then scored on a sacrifice line-out by Alex Chambers.

Sunbright tied the game with a two-out single in the bottom half of the inning, and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

But then Scott High took control. Boles got aboard on an error, and quickly scored on an RBI single by Chambers.

With one out, Chambers scored on a Sunbright error to make it 3-2, then Newport hit a two-run triple to deep center field, scoring Loesch and Ryan Washam and making the score 5-2.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

A dropped third strike allowed Joe Potter to get aboard, and Newport scored on the passed ball. That was followed by yet another dropped third strike, which allowed Potter to score after he had previously stolen third.

After Scott High loaded the bases, the Highlanders’ Dalton Strunk scored on a walk to make it 8-2, then Loesch hit a two-run double to deep center field to score Pavin Harness and Chambers.

Finally, Sunbright got out of the inning with a strikeout, but the Highlanders had gone ahead 10-2.

Scott increased the lead to 10 in the bottom of the fourth, with Newport stealing home and Harness scoring on an error.

By the end of the game, the Highlanders had scored 12 runs on just four hits by taking advantage of five Sunbright errors and several dropped third strikes.

Newport struck out three straight batters in the fifth inning to end the game.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,166FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more
Local News

Meth surge: Oneida Police Department make multiple arrests in meth trafficking cases

Independent Herald - 0
Last week was a busy week for Oneida Police Department all the way around, with 14 suspects arrested on various criminal charges between April...
Read more
Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Leatherwood to O&W

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.6 miles Elevation Gain: 100 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Leatherwood Features: Waterfall, River, History There's never really a bad time to hike from Leatherwood Ford to O&W Bridge....
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: April 15, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more
Sports

Soccer: Oneida defeats Scott, 4-2

Independent Herald - 0
In what was scheduled to be the first of two meetings between the two schools this week, Oneida defeated Scott High 4-2 at Jane...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Highlanders defeat Jellico for season’s first win

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Seventy-two hours earlier, Scott High scored a season-high six runs against Alcoa in a losing effort, in the first game of a...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida wins fifth straight district game with 4-3 victory over Rockwood

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida built a 4-1 lead through the first two innings, then held on for the narrowest of victories over Rockwood at Bear Creek on...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Scott had its best offensive game of the season against Alcoa, but comes up short

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High scored a season-best six runs in the first game of its double-header against Alcoa on Tuesday (April 6), but a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

County zeroes in on Paint Rock site for new ambulance service headquarters

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A new home for the Scott County Ambulance Service may be one step closer to becoming reality, as County Commission prepares to...
Read more

Soccer: Scott makes hay early in 5-0 win over Harriman

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Scott High needed less than 30 seconds to punch a ball into the back of the net during Tuesday's non-district match at...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more

Latest News

Baseball: Oneida wins sixth straight district game against Oakdale with walk-off thriller

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida scored a walk-off win in its series opener against Oakdale on Monday, picking up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth...
Read more

Meth surge: Oneida Police Department make multiple arrests in meth trafficking cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Last week was a busy week for Oneida Police Department all the way around, with 14 suspects arrested on various criminal charges between April...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Leatherwood to O&W

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.6 miles Elevation Gain: 100 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Leatherwood Features: Waterfall, River, History There's never really a bad time to hike from Leatherwood Ford to O&W Bridge....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN