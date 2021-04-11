Baseball: Highlanders defeat Jellico for season’s first win

HUNTSVILLE — Seventy-two hours earlier, Scott High scored a season-high six runs against Alcoa in a losing effort, in the first game of a double-header at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

In Friday’s game against Jellico on the same diamond, the Highlanders out-did that 6-run effort in a single inning, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to win their first game of the season, with an 11-6 victory over the Blue Devils.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, the Highlanders had battled back to tie the game heading into the bottom of the sixth, and that’s when the bats really started to heat up. The Highlanders scored seven in the bottom of the sixth alone to take an 11-4 lead heading into the final inning.

Jesse Boles had a big game for the Highlanders. In addition to being credited with the win while recording a career-high 10 strikeouts in a complete-game performance, the freshman went 4 of 5 at the plate, batting in one run and scoring two more.

Parker Loesch and Joe Potter each also had an RBI and scored two, while Ryan Washam had two RBIs and scored one. Sophomore Pavin Harness, meanwhile, batted in three runs and scored another.

Alex Chambers had a pair of runs, while Jacob Adkins had an RBI. Alex Newport had an RBI and a run scored.

After Jellico went up 3-0 early, Scott battled back to cut the deficit to 3-2. Boles got aboard with a lead-off single in the bottom of the first, then scored on an RBI double by Adkins. In the second, Potter had a lead-off double, then scored on an RBI single by Boles.

But that’s the way the score stood across the next two innings, then Jellico put another run on the board in the top of the fifth — scoring on a sacrifice fly — to take a 4-2 lead into the bottom half of the inning.

There, Loesch led things off with a walk, then Chambers got aboard with a walk, and the Highlanders had the tying runners aboard with still no outs.

Jellico managed to get one out, but then Newport smashed an RBI double to right field to cut the deficit to one.

The next batter was Harness, who grounded into a sacrifice play to score Chambers with two outs, tying the game.

After Boles sat down three straight Jellico batters in the top of the sixth, things got cranking.

First, Washam got aboard with a lead-off single. Then, Boles got aboard with a single, and the Highlanders were in business. Adkins struck out, but Washam stole home after a pick-off attempt at third, and the Highlanders had their first lead of the night, 5-4.

As it turned out, they were just getting started.

Loesch had an RBI single to score Boles, then Chambers walked to get a second runner on base.

After another strike out, Jellico looked like it might escape before any further damage was done. But then came a two-out rally that might be the highlight of the season thus far for Scott High. Newport had a single into left field to load the bases, before a two-run double by Harness to score Loesch and Chambers, and the Highlanders had suddenly doubled up Jellico on the scoreboard, 8-4.

Then Potter singled to score Newport, and Washam had a two-run double to score Harness and Potter, making the score 11-4 before Jellico was finally able to get a third out.

Down to their final out, Jellico managed to score back-to-back runs on a pair of RBI doubles in the top of the seventh, but Boles got his 10th strikeout to end the game.