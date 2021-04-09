- Advertisement -
date 2021-04-09
Home News Local News NWS confirms an EF-2 tornado in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

NWS confirms an EF-2 tornado in Scott County

By Independent Herald

This was the view along Norma Road in the aftermath of Thursday’s EF2 tornado, as firefighters arrived on the scene. (Photo: Huntsville Fire Department)

HUNTSVILLE — The National Weather Service’s storm survey team has concluded its work in Scott County, and has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado occurred in the Norma and Straight Fork areas Thursday evening.

The NWS posted a video of the radar on social media Friday afternoon, with the following description:

“Our survey team confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Scott County, TN. Here is radar as the tornadic cell tracked through between 5:50 & 6:30PM yesterday evening. A reflectivity hook developed as it approached Norma (top left) with a rotational velocity couplet tightening (red/green close together at top right) & correlation coefficient showing debris in the air (dark blue/green mass near Norma bottom left). At the same time, normalized rotation also strengthened near Norma indicated by the bright green dot at bottom right. This strong rotation with debris seen in the air continued as the storm tracked south of Pioneer indicating a tornado on the ground. The rotation and hook echo became less defined as the storm continued east of Pioneer with an overall weakening trend.”

The length and width of the storm has not yet been released by the NWS. However, an EF-2 tornado — which is the third step on the NWS’s six-step Enhanced Fujita scale and is considered a strong tornado — packs maximum winds of 111 mph to 135 mph.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

