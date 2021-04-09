Eye to the Sky: Funnel clouds vs. scud clouds – identifying the differences

As severe thunderstorms moved through Scott County Thursday evening, there were numerous reports of funnel clouds and possible tornadoes. To be sure, most of the thunderstorms contained rotation — a precursor for a tornado. And they were producing ominous clouds — including wall clouds, which is a more serious warning sign that a tornado could occur.

But it appears that only one tornado actually touched down, in the Norma and Straight Fork communities east of Huntsville (National Weather Service storm surveyors are on the scene today to survey the damage and will issue their official findings once their work is complete). There was an unconfirmed report of a tornado in the Nydeck Road area near Glenmary, but it doesn’t appear that a tornado actually formed in that area, though we’ll await official word from the NWS. It may be that a funnel cloud formed but never reached the ground.

With Thursday’s storms behind us and bright, sunny skies greeting the final day of the work week, this is a good time to review some of the basics of severe thunderstorm clouds and what they mean. After all, thunderstorms are in the forecast again for Saturday, and the very active severe weather season is not expected to relinquish any time soon.

We’ll review three types of clouds: Wall clouds, scud clouds, and funnel clouds. There’s a fourth type of cloud — shelf clouds — that are associated with severe thunderstorms, as well; however, they’re associated with a line of storms and not discrete storm cells like we were dealing with on Thursday, so we won’t discuss them here.

Scud clouds

When it comes to severe thunderstorms, scud clouds can be some of the scariest-looking clouds in the sky. That’s ironic, because they can also be the least dangerous clouds associated with a severe storm.

Scud clouds — also called Pannus clouds — are formed by updrafts associated with thunderstorms. When thunderstorms occur, the warmer air near the surface is pulled upward into the storm. The ease with which this warmer air can rise is referred to as “lift,” and the greater the lift, the greater the chance of severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes.

As the warm, moist air ascends, it condenses into clouds — scud clouds. Sometimes, the updraft pulls in rain-cooled air from the downdraft, and that’s when scud clouds form. These clouds are often detached from the parent storm cloud, they’re irregularly shaped, and they’re relatively close to the ground. If they’re caught in the outflow from the thunderstorm, they’ll move faster than the actual storm clouds. For all these reasons, scud clouds appear scary and can easily be confused as funnel clouds or a developing tornado.

The biggest difference between scud clouds and funnel clouds? Rotation. Scud clouds will often move at a faster rate or a different direction than the main storm cloud, but this movement shouldn’t be confused as rotation. If, however, the cloud is rotating, then a tornado is possible. And, the faster it is rotating, the more likely a tornado is to develop.

In and of itself, however, a scud cloud is harmless — aside from the fact that it is associated with a severe thunderstorm.

Many Scott Countians captured photos and videos of scud clouds during Thursday’s storms.

Wall cloud

As severe thunderstorms mature, wall clouds can develop. Sometimes, scud clouds that are being ingested by the storm’s outflow can form wall clouds as they attach to the storm’s base.

Wall clouds form as the inflow of warm air rises and converges with rain-cooled air from the storm’s downdraft. As the warmer air continues to rise, it becomes saturated with moisture and cloud condensation begins to form. These wall clouds appear as lowering of clouds — they’re relatively close to the ground. In addition, it is within these wall clouds that the strongest part of the storm’s updraft is occurring. They’re usually located beneath the rain-free base of the thunderstorm.

In and of themselves, wall clouds aren’t dangerous. But they are an indicator that a tornado could occur. While most wall clouds don’t actually produce tornadoes, most strong, violent tornadoes begin with a wall cloud. Essentially, a wall cloud is an aid to tornado development. In health terms, think of it as a polyp: Most polyps don’t lead to colon cancer, but most colon cancers develop from polyps. Similarly, most wall clouds don’t produce tornadoes, but the strongest tornadoes often come from wall clouds.

Not all wall clouds rotate. But visible rotation occurs in many wall clouds, which is a further indication that a tornado could occur. Usually, a wall cloud will be present and rotate for 10 or 20 minutes before a tornado occurs (if, in fact, one occurs at all). That isn’t always the case, however; tornadoes have been known to result from wall clouds in as little as one minute. Think of it this way: If rotation is occurring within the storm, the development of a wall cloud brings the storm base closer to the ground, which makes it easier for a tornado to occur.

To get a bit more technical: Wall clouds usually do not produce tornadoes if there isn’t a rear flank downdraft present. When a rear flank downdraft — or RFD — is present, it can be noted by the drying out of clouds, which is called a clear slot or dry slot. The RFD usually initiates a tornado. (See below for graphic illustration.)

Many Scott Countians capture photos and videos of wall clouds during Thursday’s storms. The initial reports of a possible tornado, in the Helenwood area, are believed to have been a wall cloud. (See a storm spotter’s video here.)

Funnel Clouds

This is where you start to get into the real meat and potatoes of tornadoes. Not all funnel clouds produce tornadoes, but most tornadoes begin with a funnel cloud.*

Funnel clouds extend from the base of the storm and are created by a rotating column of wind. Funnel clouds differentiate from scud clouds in that they can be seen rotating strongly.

A funnel cloud itself is not a tornado. There is a specific definition of a tornado, which requires that the rotating column of wind reach the ground. Many funnel clouds never actually completely form as a tornado, often extending about halfway from the storm base to the ground. However, the presence of a funnel cloud is obviously an indication that a tornado is beginning.

*There isn’t always a condensation of clouds visible when a tornado occurs. Sometimes, the rotating column of wind extending to the surface is visible only because debris is swirling on the ground. Additionally, sometimes a tornado can be occurring even if the funnel cloud doesn’t appear to be making contact with the ground.

Tornadoes on radar

Dual-polarization radar — termed dual-pol for short — is a relatively new technology in the meteorological field, and it has become an invaluable tool for forecasters. The National Weather Service relies heavily on this technology to determine when to issue tornado warnings, and armchair weather enthusiasts also have access through third-party technology. For smart phone users, the best radar app to make use of this technology is called Radar Scope. It’s a subscription app, but it’s well worth the price if you’re a weather enthusiast.

Meteorologists can use radar to measure velocity within a storm. (Not pictured above.) Velocity is a measure of objects in the atmosphere relative to the radar size. When there is a couplet of winds moving toward and away from the radar, side by side, this shows up on radar and is an indication of rotation that is occurring within a storm. When rotation couplets are obvious, the NWS will often issue a tornado warning. Most of the thunderstorms that moved through Scott County Thursday evening showed rotation couplets.

Meanwhile, as a tornadic supercell intensifies and rotation is occurring, a hook shape can appear on the edge of the storm. In the northern hemisphere, this will occur on the southwest side of the storm, where the storm’s updraft is pulling warm, moist air into the storm. It is within this hook that a tornado can occur.

Thursday’s Norma-Straight Fork storm contained a visible hook on radar, as pictured above. (An earlier thunderstorm in Helenwood also contained a hook.) As this hook became clear on radar, it was obvious that a tornado was occurring or was likely to soon occur. Soon after, damage reports started to come in. Compare the radar image on the left with the illustration on the right. The heavy rain and wind field, the updraft, and the rear flank downdraft were all present within the storm structure on radar.

Did you know? You can become a certified storm spotter! It’s a fun way to learn about the weather, and a way to help your community — especially in rural areas. Training classes are held periodically by the National Weather Service. The next training class in our region is Sept. 9, 2021, in Lee County, Va. Although you won’t receive official certification for taking an online program, there’s a free online program available that teaches the basics of becoming a storm spotter.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett.