- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Multiple homes damaged by Norma tornado
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Multiple homes damaged by Norma tornado

By Independent Herald

With a rainbow faintly visible in the sky, the storm cell that produced a tornado in the Norma and Straight Fork communities is seen from Lake Elizabeth at Ponderosa Estates in Oneida while the tornado is on the ground (Photo: Kevin Acres).

HUNTSVILLE — Multiple homes were damaged, some severely, by a tornado in the Norma and Straight Fork communities Thursday evening, but there were no immediate reports of injuries associated with the storm.

After several tornado warnings and unconfirmed reports of funnel clouds from Huntsville southward, the tornado touched down around 6 p.m. between Winona and Norma, with a path of damage that stretched into the Straight Fork community behind the baptist church off S.R. 63.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips told the Independent Herald as darkness descended Thursday evening that his law enforcement officers and other rescue personnel had managed to reach all of the locations where storm damage had been reported, and all residents were accounted for with no injuries reported.

However, there was significant damage caused by the storm.

Above: A tornado in the Deer Lodge area as seen from U.S. 27 north of Sunbright. Kevin Acres of Oneida, an NWS-certified storm spotter, saw the wall cloud and realized that a tornado was about to spawn, and stopped to take the video.

“Probably the most damage, structure-wise, was off Straight Fork Road, where you turn off behind the church,” Sheriff Phillips said. “There were a lot of home damages on the back side of Straight Fork. In the Norma Road area there were a lot of trees uprooted and just a few homes damaged.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

One of the homes that was severely damaged was residence of Scott County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tommy Silcox, Sheriff Phillips confirmed. Fortunately, Silcox and his family escaped uninjured.

Silcox, who also represents the 1st District on the Scott County Board of Education, rode out the storm in the crawl space beneath his home, Phillips said, after sending his wife to their son’s home nearby to shelter in the basement when the tornado warning was issued.

“His home is still standing, but there’s a lot of damage, and his carport is gone,” Phillips said. “His camper was turned over and his truck was blown about 200 ft. from his home.”

Phillips said the Red Cross has been contacted, but it was not immediately clear whether the organization will be setting up an aid station. Phillips said that there were no confirmations of anyone being displaced by the storm.

Fairview School was opened Thursday night as an emergency shelter for anyone who was displaced by the storm. School was canceled Friday for Fairview students.

Above: A wall cloud as seen from U.S. 27 at the top of New River Hill, looking north. The video was taken by Kevin Acres, a certified storm spotter. The storm cell was the first report of a funnel cloud in Scott County Thursday afternoon (near Firefly Industries in Helenwood). However, it is not believed to have actually produced a tornado.

The sheriff’s department is urging onlookers to stay away from the Norma and Straight Fork areas, as emergency personnel and utility workers complete their work in the area.

“We still have officers that are out assessing damage and checking on folks, and we need to let the road department get the roads clear and Plateau Electric start getting the power back on,” Phillips said.

Scott County Emergency Management Agency Director Wendy Walker said that she has been in touch with the National Weather Service’s Morristown weather forecast office, and they are planning to send a survey team to Scott County Friday morning. The storm surveyors will first confirm the tornado — which is a near certainty — and then determine the width of the storm, the strength of the storm and how long the tornado was on the ground, using the damages as their guide.

At Scott High, softball players who were practicing ahead of Saturday’s tournament in Wayne County, Ky., scrambled for shelter in the football facilities when the tornado warning was issued. Softball and basketball coach Jake Wright later tweeted, “To the people of Scott County we love you and are praying for you!!”

At Oneida Elementary School, players and coaches had gathered for a soccer match between Oneida and Scott High that was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The match had already been pushed back one hour in an effort to wait out the weather. But at around 6:30 p.m., a new tornado warning was issued as a severe thunderstorm moved into the area. While the storm did not produce a tornado, heavy rain and hail was produced. Players from both teams took shelter in the same locker room when the tornado warning was issued. The game was ultimately postponed until Monday.

Once confirmed, the tornado will be Scott County’s first since May 8, 2009. That last tornado 12 years ago was an EF-2 tornado that was on the ground for 4.5 miles. It also touched down in the Straight Fork area, and tree damage can still be seen from S.R. 63.

Prior to that, a pair of tornadoes touched down in Scott County on Nov. 10, 2002 — the same day as the fatal Mossy Grove tornado in Morgan County. Those storms, both of them F-1 tornadoes, were relatively small storms that resulted in minimal damage.

The last time a tornado in Scott County resulted in injuries was March 13, 1996, when an F-0 tornado briefly touched down in the Pine Hill community and injured one. There were nearly three dozen people injured in the April 3, 1974 tornadoes, and 13 people were injured in a tornado that touched down in Huntsville on March 21, 1932.

While the Norma and Straight Fork storm is almost certain to be confirmed as a tornado — doppler radar gave strong indication that a tornado was ongoing as the storm progressed through the area, and several residents reported seeing a funnel cloud — there were various other reports of suspected funnel clouds in Scott County earlier in the evening. The first was a reported funnel cloud near Firefly Industries on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Helenwood. Funnel clouds were also reported in the Nydeck Road area near Glenmary.

Many residents posted photos of ominous clouds on social media. Most of them were of wall clouds — a sudden lowering of cloud that is not a tornado but which can spawn a tornado — or scud clouds, which are low-hanging clouds that are often detached from the main storm clouds and take on an irregular, ragged shape that can closely resemble funnel clouds. While scud clouds can be frightening, they’re caused by gusts of wind from the thunderstorm and are not actual funnel clouds, and are considered relatively harmless.

However, all of the storm cells that passed through Scott County showed signs of rotation, and the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings, an indication that a tornado could develop at any time without warning. Initial appearances, though, were that the Norma-Straight Fork storm might have been the only tornado touchdown that occurred. Those areas were also the only areas where significant damage was reported.

Walker said she was not aware of any damage areas that will be surveyed by the National Weather Service besides the Straight Fork and Norma areas.

Above: Amber Norman captured this video of a wall cloud in the Glenmary area as a tornadic storm cell passed through on Thursday evening. Norman said there was minimal wind and hail damage caused by the storm, which went on to produce a tornado in Straight Fork.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,156FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

A list of Scott County’s tornadoes

Independent Herald - 0
A tornado in Norma and Straight Fork on Thursday, April 8, 2021, damaged several homes but fortunately resulted in no injuries. It was the...
Read more
Features

Flashback to Huntsville’s Great Depression tornado

Independent Herald - 0
On Thursday, April 8, 2021, a tornado touched down in Norma and Straight Fork, damaging numerous homes and leaving hundreds without power. The tornado...
Read more
Local News

Multiple homes damaged by Norma tornado

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Multiple homes were damaged, some severely, by a tornado in the Norma and Straight Fork communities Thursday evening, but there were no...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday

Ben Garrett - 0
Thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday, and some of them could be mischievous, although a widespread severe weather event is not anticipated. The setup: A...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

A list of Scott County’s tornadoes

Independent Herald - 0
A tornado in Norma and Straight Fork on Thursday, April 8, 2021, damaged several homes but fortunately resulted in no injuries. It was the...
Read more
Local News

Scott County grand jury indicts 9 during April term

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury returned nine indictments during its April session here Monday. Among them: • William Ricky Russ, 58, was indicted on two...
Read more
Local News

Scott County gears up for redistricting

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — With the 2020 census complete, Scott County is gearing up for the required redistricting process that follows, and County Commission will vote...
Read more
Local News

Air ambulance landing zone considered for Winfield

Independent Herald - 0
WINFIELD — A Lifestar landing zone may soon become reality for the north end of Scott County, County Commissioner Paul Strunk revealed Monday. Strunk, who...
Read more
Local News

County zeroes in on Paint Rock site for new ambulance service headquarters

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A new home for the Scott County Ambulance Service may be one step closer to becoming reality, as County Commission prepares to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Big South Fork conducts prescribed burns Tuesday-Wednesday

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has announced several prescribed burns that will be conducted in the Big South Fork National River &...
Read more

E-Edition: April 8, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Soccer: Missed opportunities cost Oneida in loss to Grace Christian

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
The final score doesn't always tell a complete story. That could apply to Oneida's game against Grace Christian on Tuesday, which saw the Indians come...
Read more

Latest News

A list of Scott County’s tornadoes

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A tornado in Norma and Straight Fork on Thursday, April 8, 2021, damaged several homes but fortunately resulted in no injuries. It was the...
Read more

Flashback to Huntsville’s Great Depression tornado

Features Independent Herald - 0
On Thursday, April 8, 2021, a tornado touched down in Norma and Straight Fork, damaging numerous homes and leaving hundreds without power. The tornado...
Read more

Multiple homes damaged by Norma tornado

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Multiple homes were damaged, some severely, by a tornado in the Norma and Straight Fork communities Thursday evening, but there were no...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN