Eye to the Sky: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday

Thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday, and some of them could be mischievous, although a widespread severe weather event is not anticipated.

The setup: A squall line was moving through western Middle Tennessee around midnight. This line of thunderstorms and rain will weaken as it continues progressing eastward through the remainder of tonight, and will likely give way to scattered showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder as it reaches the northern Cumberland Plateau region Thursday morning. After that, the potential for scattered thunderstorms will increase during the day on Thursday, as an occluding frontal system nears the region. Instability will be weak, but there will be enough of a low-level jet in place for some damaging wind gusts associated with any thunderstorm that develops. Additionally, colder temperatures aloft will lead to a small threat of hail.

The prediction: The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has all of East Tennessee under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather on Thursday. And by “marginal,” that means very small. The tornado threat isn’t nil, but it’s pretty close. The damaging wind threat is only 5%, and the large hail threat should be mostly south of the northern plateau region. The NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office is forecasting the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

Not a washout: As mentioned previously, the squall line currently moving through Middle Tennessee will largely diminish as it reaches the northern plateau, giving way to scattered showers for the morning hours. Most models show the thunderstorm risk increasing through the afternoon, with widely scattered thunderstorms underway by 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The latest run of the HRRR model — a reliable short-range model — moves most of these scattered thunderstorms out of the northern plateau region by around 7 p.m.

The haves and have-nots: How much rain we see on Thursday depends on where the thunderstorms set up, and that’s an impossibility to predict with any accuracy. For example, the latest HRRR shows as much as 1.5 inches of rain across some parts of Scott County, and as little a quarter of an inch of rain in other parts — if you were taking it verbatim. Of course, you shouldn’t take it verbatim, because the HRRR cannot accurately predict exactly where those thunderstorms are going to set up. But the general idea is probably correct: Around a quarter of an inch of rain except for areas impacted by thunderstorms, which will see more rain. But it’s likely that not everyone will be impacted by thunderstorms directly over their head.

Fly in the ointment: There is expected to be a dry slot set up somewhere between greater chances for thunderstorms across the Ohio Valley and the Deep South. Could that dry slot be over Tennessee, thus limiting thunderstorm development? It’s possible, though models aren’t currently showing that.

The bottom line: Some scattered showers will begin the day on Thursday, with thunderstorm chances growing in the afternoon. Severe weather chances are low, but isolated strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Storms will be scattered in nature, and it’s possible that not everyone sees a thunderstorm at their location. It currently looks like most of the scattered storm activity will be exiting the region by around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.