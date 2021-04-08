A list of Scott County’s tornadoes

A tornado in Norma and Straight Fork on Thursday, April 8, 2021, damaged several homes but fortunately resulted in no injuries. It was the ninth recorded tornado in Scott County’s history. Here is a look at them:

March 14, 1933

Strength: F2

Width: N/A

Length: N/A

Distance: N/A

Injuries: 13

Deaths: 0

At 8:50 p.m. on March 14, 1933, a tornado touched down along S.R. 63 in Huntsville, injuring 13 people and destroying several homes. Note: A tornado database maintained by Mississippi State University lists the tornado as occurring on March 21, 1932. However, records by Huntsville native Joe D. Duncan indicates the storm occurred on March 14, 1933. There were major tornado outbreaks in the Southeast, including Tennessee, on both dates. Read the story.

April 3, 1974

Strength: F3

Width: 350 yards

Distance: 12.2 miles

Injuries: 11

Deaths: 0

At 11:50 p.m. on the evening of April 3, 1974, an F3 tornado touched down near Sunbright and Morgan County and tracked into Scott County, injuring 11 people and destroying several homes. Read the story.

April 3, 1974

Strength: F3

Width: 400 yards

Distance: 13.0 miles

Injuries: 21

Deaths: 0

At 11:50 p.m. on April 3, 1974, an F3 tornado touched down along Coopertown Road in West Oneida and stayed on the ground for 13 miles to near Isham Road in Winfield, near the Scott-Kentucky border. It injured 21 people and destroyed several homes. Read the story.

March 16, 1996

Strength: F0

Width: 100 yards

Distance: 1.0 mile

Injuries: 1

Deaths: 0

At 6:15 p.m. on March 16, 1996, an F0 tornado touched down briefly in the Pine Hill neighborhood east of Oneida, injuring one person. It was the first tornado in Scott County’s history not associated with a widespread severe weather outbreak.

April 20, 2000

Strength: F1

Width: 20 yards

Length: 0.3 mile

Injuries: 0

Deaths: 0

At 8:50 p.m. on April 20, 2000, a small tornado touched down very briefly in the Annadell area of Scott County, off of Widows Lane. No one was injured.

November 10, 2002

Strength: F1

Width: 50 yards

Length: 4.1 miles

Injuries: 0

Deaths: 0

At 6:40 p.m. on November 10, 2002, a small tornado touched down near Edward Smith Road south of S.R. 52 in Elgin, and tracked 4.1 miles to near East Robbins off Brimstone Road. No one was injured.

November 10, 2002

Strength: F1

Width: 50 yards

Length: 4.2 miles

Injuries: 0

Deaths: 0

At 6:50 p.m. on November 10, 2002, the same storm cell that had produced a tornado in Elgin and Robbins spawned another F1 tornado near Newport Cemetery Road in Norma. The tornado remained on the ground for 4.2 miles before lifting along the northern slopes of Silcox Mountain near the Rockhouse community. No one was injured.

- Story Continues Below -

May 8, 2009

Strength: EF2

Width: 200 yards

Length: 4.5 miles

Injuries: 0

Deaths: 0

At 4:58 p.m. on the afternoon of May 8, an EF2 tornado touched down along Hurricane Road, near Cordell Mountain, and tracked for 4.5 miles parallel to S.R. 63 in the Straight Fork community, before crossing Straight Fork Mountain and ending along the headwaters of Roach Creek. No one was injured.

April 8, 2021

Strength: N/A

Width: N/A

Length: N/A

Injuries: 0

Deaths: 0

At around 6 p.m. on the evening of April 8, 2021, a tornado impacted the Straight Fork and Norma areas of eastern Scott County. The storm has not yet been classified by the National Weather Service. Read the story.