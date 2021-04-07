Scott County grand jury indicts 9 during April term

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury returned nine indictments during its April session here Monday.

Among them:

• William Ricky Russ, 58, was indicted on two counts each of sexual battery and false imprisonment, in a case presented by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Allegedly, in June 2020, Russ — who was at that point a paramedic for the Scott County Ambulance Service — inappropriately touched a woman. Prosecutors also alleged that Russ pinned the woman by holding her hands behind her back, “while stating that he could do anything he wanted to her and that she would not be able to stop him.” Russ, a long-time county commissioner who opted not to run for re-election in 2018 in order to run for county mayor instead, was terminated by the ambulance service amid the investigation last summer. However, he was a recent applicant for the county’s EMS director position, and was interviewed by County Commission in February. According to a news release by the TBI, the investigation was launched at the request of District Attorney General Jared Effler. A TBI-requested investigation would have been standard procedure, given Russ’s status as a county employee.

• Cody Ryan Hedge, 30, was indicted on a single count of aggravated assault by strangulation, stemming from an August 2020 incident in which Hedge is accused of strangling a woman.

• Dwight Wayne Jeffers II, 45, was indicted on charges of vandalism over $1,000 and aggravated criminal trespassing, stemming from a 2018 incident in which Jeffers allegedly damaged property belonging to a female victim.

• Jeffery Meredith, 29, was indicted on six charges, including vehicular assault, DUI 3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law, prohibited use of an off-highway vehicle on the highway, violation of the registration law and violation of the financial responsibility law, in a case presented by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The charges all stem from a March 2020 incident in which Meredith was stopped while driving an off-highway vehicle on the highway, and was allegedly found to be under the influence. He had prior DUI convictions in Wayne County, Ky. in 2010 and 2019.

• Jesse Dwayne Perry, 37, was indicted on six charges that included three counts of sale of methamphetamine, one count of possession of meth with intent to sell, failure to appear, and felony evading arrest. The charges, presented by Oneida Police Department, all stem from an investigation in 2019, in which Perry was allegedly found to be selling meth on various occasions in November and December. Perry is also accused of failing to appear for a court date in General Sessions Court in December of that year, and fleeing officers three days later.

• Michael Gene Smith, 61, was named in a six-count indictment that included two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count each of reckless endangerment and theft of property. The case, presented by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, stems from August 2020, in which Smith was allegedly found to be in control of two firearms — one of which he allegedly stole — after allegedly assaulting two people. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior drug conviction in North Carolina.

• Vanessa Faye Smith, 41, was indicted on a single count of theft under $1,000, stemming from an April 2020 incident in which she allegedly stole a Phoenix .22 handgun and multiple pieces of jewelry from another woman.

Additionally, two indictments remained sealed as of Wednesday.

An indictment is a formal accusation of wrongdoing presented to the grand jury, which returns a true bill if it determines that sufficient evidence exists to send the case to trial, and a no-true bill if it determines that such evidence does not exist. An indictment does not represent a conviction, and all persons indicted by the grand jury are presumed innocent until convicted in criminal court.