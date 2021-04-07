- Advertisement -
Baseball: Scott had its best offensive game of the season against Alcoa, but comes up short

By Independent Herald

Scott High freshman Jesse Boles leads off from second during the Highlanders’ first game against Alcoa on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Boles had three RBIs for the game | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High scored a season-best six runs in the first game of its double-header against Alcoa on Tuesday (April 6), but a 15-run second inning by the Tornadoes was enough to lift the visitors to an 18-6 victory over the Highlanders.

Freshman Jesse Boles had three RBIs for the Highlanders, while sophomore Pavin Harness had an RBI and two runs scored. Joe Potter had an RBI and a run scored, as did Alex Chambers. And freshman Landon Terry scored a run for the Highlanders, who scored five of their runs in the second inning.

A 3-run home run by Alcoa pushed the lead to 15-0 in the top of the second before Scott High was finally able to get the third out on a fly ball to center field. Then the Highlanders’ bats took over for a while in the bottom half of the inning.

Chambers got aboard with a lead-off walk to start things, then Terry walked to give the Highlanders to runners. A single by Alex Newport loaded the bases with still no outs, before Harness used an RBI single to score Chambers.

Potter had an RBI single to score Terry, before Alcoa finally got its first out of the inning. Boles then had a two-run double to score Newport and Harness, before Dylan Strunk got aboard after being hit by a pitch.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Chambers walked to score Potter, giving the Highlanders their fifth run of the inning.

After Alcoa got three more runs in the top of the third, Scott scored a run in the bottom half when Boles grounded into a fielder’s choice and Harness — who had gotten aboard with a walk earlier in the inning — scored.

Independent Herald
