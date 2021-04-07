Baseball: Oneida wins fifth straight district game with 4-3 victory over Rockwood

Oneida built a 4-1 lead through the first two innings, then held on for the narrowest of victories over Rockwood at Bear Creek on Wednesday, defeating the Tigers 4-3. With the win, the Indians completed their second consecutive district sweep, and won their fifth straight district game overall.

Despite scoring three runs, Rockwood was limited to a single hit by a trio of Oneida pitchers. Heath Hutchison was credited with the win, giving up a single hit and no earned runs across four innings of action, while striking out five. Caden Rector came on relief and completed two scoreless innings, giving up no hits and striking out three. Blaine Shepherd got the save, striking out one and giving up no hits in the seventh inning.

Hunter Shoemaker had two RBIs for the Indians, while Shepherd and Hutchison had RBIs, as well. McLorne Love scored two runs, while Colten Daugherty and Peyton Smart also scored runs.

Rockwood grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, scoring on an error. But the lead didn’t last long. Love walked to lead off the bottom half of the inning, then Daugherty walked to give the Indians two runners aboard. Love scored on a RBI sacrifice fly to center field by Shoemaker, tying the game. Then Hutchison hit an RBI single to score Daugherty and give the Indians a lead they would not relinquish.

The bottom of the second saw Rockwood quickly record two outs, then things got interesting. Smart — batting in the designated hitter role — was hit by a pitch. Then Love singled to left field and Daugherty, loading the bases for the two-out rally. Shepherd walked to score Smart, then Shoemaker walked to score Love, before Rockwood finally got the third out.

Rockwood scored two runs in the top of the third, both on wild pitches. But Rector picked off a runner with a throw across the infield to first baseman Cole Cross to end the inning, and neither team scored the rest of the way. In fact, the Tigers would only get two runners aboard — one on a walk and one on an error — in the final four innings of the game.