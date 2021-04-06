- Advertisement -
Soccer: Scott makes hay early in 5-0 win over Harriman

By Independent Herald

HARRIMAN — Scott High needed less than 30 seconds to punch a ball into the back of the net during Tuesday’s non-district match at Harriman’s Riverfront Park, setting the tone for a 5-0 win over the Blue Devils.

Kristian Obrusanszki snuck a ball past the goalkeeper on the game’s opening possession, scoring about 15 seconds in to give the Highlanders the early 1-0 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Josiah Fladie scored off a nice touch from Conner Stanley to make the score 2-0, and the rest of the game felt like a glorified scrimmage. Everyone on the Scott High roster got significant minutes, and Highlander coach Eric Henry began to call off the dogs less than five minutes in. Key offensive players like Obrusanszki, Fladie and Stanley played fewer than 10 minutes, and most of Henry’s starters had exited by halftime.

Gaven Terry, the Highlanders’ mainstay on defense, scored on a penalty kick to make it 3-0. Then a pair of freshmen rounded out the scoring. Hugo Henry placed a shot beyond the keeper’s reach, and Peyton Smith rolled one by the goalie for the final goal of the night late in the first half.

The second half was played mostly on Harriman’s end of the field, but no goals were scored in the final 40 minutes.

“The last time we played them was two years ago and we barely got out of here on a goal by Eli Storey so tonight we were making sure we were running the offense and getting back into it after a few weeks off,” Henry said. “We wanted to do what we needed to do. I wanted to get my older guys to get my younger guys to make runs when they needed to, getting the ball out wide and crossing it up. Unfortunately they didn’t do that initially, which was disappointing.

“But we had some good defensive play out of Gaven Terry. He’s always solid in the back. Toby Garrett got the start tonight and played his position well. Mac (Duncan) and Aiden (Parra) got the shutout. So I’m happy for that,” Henry added.

Duncan had an assist off of a punt, while Storey had two assists and Henry had an assist.

“I told the boys, you better knock the rust off because it gets real Thursday night,” Henry said, referring to a match with Oneida that is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

