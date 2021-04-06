Soccer: Missed opportunities cost Oneida in loss to Grace Christian

The final score doesn’t always tell a complete story.

That could apply to Oneida’s game against Grace Christian on Tuesday, which saw the Indians come up on the short end of a 4-0 decision against the Rams.

But playing against one of Knoxville’s elite private clubs, the Indians played Grace Christian close to even in the first half. The Rams managed to get a goal on the board in the final five minutes before the intermission, then scored two quick goals to start the second half and seize all the momentum.

Grace Christian’s last score came on a goalie error.

“It was a really tight game until about four minutes left in the first half and they stuck one in to make it 1-0 right before halftime,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “I felt at that point it was an evenly matched game.”

Grace was able to put the game away in the first 15 minutes of the second half, scoring the two quick goals after the intermission.

“We had so many missed opportunities throughout the game to score,” Keeton said. “Grace Christian is a fantastic team that is very skilled and well-coached, which is why we played them.”

Despite the loss, Keeton felt good about his team.

“As good as they are, I leave this game knowing we have the pieces to be successful against a team like this, but the little things are still getting us right now,” he said. “I love playing good teams like this. It will only make us better.”