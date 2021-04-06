- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Missed opportunities cost Oneida in loss to Grace Christian
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Missed opportunities cost Oneida in loss to Grace Christian

By Independent Herald

The final score doesn’t always tell a complete story.

That could apply to Oneida’s game against Grace Christian on Tuesday, which saw the Indians come up on the short end of a 4-0 decision against the Rams.

But playing against one of Knoxville’s elite private clubs, the Indians played Grace Christian close to even in the first half. The Rams managed to get a goal on the board in the final five minutes before the intermission, then scored two quick goals to start the second half and seize all the momentum.

Grace Christian’s last score came on a goalie error.

“It was a really tight game until about four minutes left in the first half and they stuck one in to make it 1-0 right before halftime,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “I felt at that point it was an evenly matched game.”

Grace was able to put the game away in the first 15 minutes of the second half, scoring the two quick goals after the intermission.

“We had so many missed opportunities throughout the game to score,” Keeton said. “Grace Christian is a fantastic team that is very skilled and well-coached, which is why we played them.”

Despite the loss, Keeton felt good about his team.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“As good as they are, I leave this game knowing we have the pieces to be successful against a team like this, but the little things are still getting us right now,” he said. “I love playing good teams like this. It will only make us better.”

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,155FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Soccer: Missed opportunities cost Oneida in loss to Grace Christian

Independent Herald - 0
The final score doesn't always tell a complete story. That could apply to Oneida's game against Grace Christian on Tuesday, which saw the Indians come...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott makes hay early in 5-0 win over Harriman

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Scott High needed less than 30 seconds to punch a ball into the back of the net during Tuesday's non-district match at...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork conducts prescribed burns Tuesday-Wednesday

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has announced several prescribed burns that will be conducted in the Big South Fork National River &...
Read more
Local News

Scott County gears up for redistricting

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — With the 2020 census complete, Scott County is gearing up for the required redistricting process that follows, and County Commission will vote...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Soccer: Scott makes hay early in 5-0 win over Harriman

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Scott High needed less than 30 seconds to punch a ball into the back of the net during Tuesday's non-district match at...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida blasts Rockwood, 9-2

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — Oneida must be enjoying the bus rides down curvy U.S. 27 to Roane County. After putting up seven runs in the top of...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Explosive final inning lifts Oneida to sweep of Oliver Springs

Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — The bats were humming for Oneida in the top of the seventh here Thursday, as the Indians put up seven runs...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls over Clinton, 9-1

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida remained impressive on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-1 win over Clinton at Jane Terry Hoffman Field to improve its season record to 3-2. The...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Hike of the Week: Dog Slaughter Falls

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 2.4 miles Elevation Gain: 249 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Dog Slaughter Features: Waterfall Located just over a mile from the nearest trailhead, Dog Slaughter Falls is one of...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida blasts Rockwood, 9-2

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — Oneida must be enjoying the bus rides down curvy U.S. 27 to Roane County. After putting up seven runs in the top of...
Read more

Flooding rains are becoming more common in Scott County

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Call it climate change or call it a climate cycle that will eventually sort itself out. However you describe it, excessive rainfall is becoming...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Missed opportunities cost Oneida in loss to Grace Christian

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
The final score doesn't always tell a complete story. That could apply to Oneida's game against Grace Christian on Tuesday, which saw the Indians come...
Read more

Soccer: Scott makes hay early in 5-0 win over Harriman

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Scott High needed less than 30 seconds to punch a ball into the back of the net during Tuesday's non-district match at...
Read more

Big South Fork conducts prescribed burns Tuesday-Wednesday

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has announced several prescribed burns that will be conducted in the Big South Fork National River &...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN