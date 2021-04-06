- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County gears up for redistricting

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — With the 2020 census complete, Scott County is gearing up for the required redistricting process that follows, and County Commission will vote later this month to formalize a redistricting committee proposed by County Mayor Jeff Tibbals.

Tibbals proposed that County Commission’s Intergovernmental Committee serve as the redistricting committee, with the addition of the county’s administrator of elections, Gabe Krahn. Members of the committee include David “Blue” Day from the 1st District, Jerried Jeffers from the 2nd District, Kenny Morrow from the 3rd District, Kenny Chadwell from the 4th District, Paul Strunk from the 5th District, Patti Brown from the 6th District and Mike Slaven from the 7th District.

The Intergovernmental Committee gave a preliminary vote of approval to the plan on Monday.

While the federal government will not make the census data available to local officials until October, Tibbals said that the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) has recommended that the redistricting committee be established in advance.

Scott County consists of seven civil districts, which not only determine representation on County Commission and the Board of Education, but also determine voting precincts for residents. State law requires that those districts be evenly balanced from a population standpoint, with slight variances allowed.

Tibbals said Monday that the redistricting process is always controversial, but added that he hopes there will be minor changes — if any — needed this time around.

“It never fails, some people will be upset when voting precincts change, but some things can’t be helped because the state requires it,” said Tibbals, who was in office during the last redistricting process in 2011.

The mayor pointed out the 7th District as one that could potentially see minor changes, due to the Toomey Falls housing development and other changes that have grown that district’s population over the past decade.

CTAS will handle the technical side of the redistricting process, with County Commission giving a final stamp of approval to the districts.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
