Updated:

County zeroes in on Paint Rock site for new ambulance service headquarters

By Independent Herald

The site being considered by Scott County Commission for the county’s new ambulance service headquarters consists of 1.8 acres between Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road, across from the entrance to Hartco in east Oneida. (Imagery: Google Maps)

HUNTSVILLE — A new home for the Scott County Ambulance Service may be one step closer to becoming reality, as County Commission prepares to give its final stamp of approval to the location of the new EMS headquarters.

That vote, which will be scheduled for commissioners’ next meeting on April 19, may be a mere formality, as County Commission’s Community Development Committee on Monday voted unanimously to recommend a tract of property near the intersection of Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road in east Oneida that most everyone seems to be in agreement on as the best pick for the project.

The Paint Rock site was one of three being considered by the committee, after the Scott County Finance Committee narrowed a list of seven proposed sites to three last week.

The Paint Rock site was one of two that was previously considered by County Commission, before commissioners elected last month to solicit a new round of proposals amid cost concerns. The Paint Rock site, which consists of two parcels of property totaling 1.8 acres, had previously come in about $27,000 over budget.

The Finance Committee met in special session on Thursday, the deadline for new proposals to be submitted, to unseal the bids. Of the seven proposals that were submitted, three were forwarded to the Community Development Committee. Among them were the original Paint Rock site, at a lower proposed cost, a tract of property adjacent to HBD Industries off of Industrial Lane, and a tract of property behind the former Huddle House on the Oneida Four Lane.

The remaining proposals were ruled out mostly due to location, according to County Mayor Jeff Tibbals and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Slaven.

One of the four locations was near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville, which Tibbals opined was too far south to justify, given the bulk of the ambulance service’s calls coming from the Oneida area. Another was on U.S. 27 near the former Firefly Industries in Helenwood, and one was at the end of Shepherd Road in Oneida — in town, but too far out to make sense, officials deemed. A fourth location was ruled out because safety concerns would’ve warranted costly traffic signalization on the highway.

Of the sites that were left, the Four Lane site was priced the cheapest, at $150,000, while the Paint Rock site came in at $160,000 — about $18,000 cheaper than last time — and the Industrial Lane site was priced at $175,000.

Various concerns were raised about both the Four Lane site and the Industrial Lane site.

The Four Lane site, which has been used for dirt-mining, would require significant prep work — “a lot, lot, lot of excavating,” as 5th District Commissioner Paul Strunk put it. Meanwhile, 3rd District Commissioner Sheila Buttram, who visited the site prior to Monday’s meeting, expressed concern about the narrow nature of Phillips Lane, which connects the proposed site to Alberta Street between Farm Bureau Insurance and the former Tobe’s Motel. The road would have to be widened to make way for ambulance traffic, Buttram said.

As for the Industrial Lane site, it sits in a flood plane and would have to be raised — perhaps as much as four or five feet, according to Tibbals — in order to meet state requirements for building on it.

The Paint Rock site, owned by the Triad Group, came in at a proposed price of $159,885. That’s still slightly over the county’s original budget, but is much closer than the first time bids were solicited. The county’s tax appraisal on the two tracts of property is $35,800.

Jamie Byrd, director of the ambulance service, endorsed the Paint Rock site, saying it made the most sense of the three proposals in terms of location.

“My opinion, out of all three sites, getting on the road with the ambulance, the Paint Rock site is the more feasible site out of the three,” Byrd said.

Since the Paint Rock site was already seriously considered by County Commission, a number of preliminary steps have already been taken that should help expedite the process. Soil sampling has already been completed, and the architect has preliminary drawings for the property. A grant utilizing the tract of property has already been submitted, and county attorney John Beaty said Monday that he has already checked the title and deemed it to be free of liens that could delay the process.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

