Air ambulance landing zone considered for Winfield

WINFIELD — A Lifestar landing zone may soon become reality for the north end of Scott County, County Commissioner Paul Strunk revealed Monday.

Strunk, who represents Winfield on the county legislative body and chairs the Building & Grounds Committee, said at Monday’s meeting that talks had been initiated by the Town of Winfield and Winfield Fire Department, involving Lifestar and the Scott County Ambulance Service, about the possibility of a landing zone at the old school.

The landing zone would require a 100 ft. by 100 ft. space, and would be located on the old basketball court and playground on the north side of the school.

Jamie Byrd, director of the ambulance service, told County Commission Monday that a few trees would need to be removed, but that work needed to prepare the site as a landing zone would otherwise be minimal.

Strunk said the Town of Winfield’s street crews would help with the site preparation work and requested Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals to assist from the county’s side with a minor financial obligation to help make the project a reality. Tibbals indicated that financial assistance would not be a problem.

The county-owned property is currently leased to the New River Missionary Baptist Association, and a minor amendment would be needed to the lease in order to clear the way for the proposed project — something that county attorney John Beaty said should not be a major hang-up. Strunk said the association’s board of directors will soon vote on the matter.

There are currently a number of landing zones for air ambulance throughout Scott County. In addition to the frequently-used landing pad at Big South Fork Medical Center, there is a landing pad at Mountain People’s Health Councils’ clinic in Elgin, and there are designated landing zones at Huntsville Middle School and Fairview School football fields. Away from inhabited areas of Scott County, there are also designated landing zones on Brimstone Recreation property for emergencies involving off-road riding accidents.