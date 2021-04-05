Scott County supports victims of sexual assault

April 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This year, Scott Appalachian Industries (SAI) and the Scott County Family Justice Center (FJC) will lead the community in a series of activities to support and empower sexual assault victims and survivors.

According to Centers for Disease Control, more than 1 in 3 women and nearly 1 in 4 men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact. Most sexual assaults are not reported. The fear of being met with disbelief often influences victims to remain silent. Sexual offenders frequently target victims who are perceived as lacking credibility or who can be manipulated into keeping silent. Some populations that offenders might expect to lack credibility or a voice include children, adults in the aging population, individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, individuals with mental health or substance abuse disorders, and current or former intimate partners.

SAI and the FJC will host a month-long, county-wide Start by Believing event on social media. Start by Believing is a global campaign spearheaded by the organization End Violence Against Women International. Its purpose is to encourage supportive responses from agencies or individuals who receive disclosures of sexual violence. Videos and pictures of community members pledging to Start by Believing can be viewed on the social media pages for SAI’s Sexual Assault Care Program and the Scott County FJC. Another event, Teal Tuesday, will occur on April 6th – the SAAM Day of Action. Anyone may take part by wearing teal, the official color of sexual assault awareness, and posting images to social media with hashtags #TealTuesday and #SAAM. Pictures emailed to SAI (sartprogram@go-sai.com) and the FJC (ccr@scfjc.org) will be shared to the agencies’ social media pages. The community can watch these pages for notice of other April activities, such as a socially-distanced self-defense class.

“One thing we want to achieve with events like Teal Tuesday and Start by Believing,” said SAI’s Sexual Assault Response Team Coordinator, Anna Harness, “is to tell survivors, You’re not alone. We support you.”

The SAI Sexual Assault Care Program employs a Victim’s Advocate, Raileigh Laxton, whose job is to provide support to survivors. Advocacy services can be accessed 24/7 by phone call or text to the SAI Helpline: (423) 539-6499. Services include accompaniment to appointments such as medical and forensic evidence collection exams, reports to law enforcement, and court proceedings. Ms. Laxton can also provide information, assistance with applications for TN Criminal Injuries Compensation, and referrals to other resources such as the Scott County FJC, Scott County Shelter Society, counseling, and more. Services are funded by a grant from the TN Office of Criminal Justice Programs. They are free of charge to survivors and survivors’ friends and family. An additional service, currently in development, is a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Clinic at SAI where victims will be seen by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE). A SANE is a registered nurse with special training to collect evidence and provide medical care to victims. SANE services for adults are currently unavailable in Scott County.

“Forensic exams can take hours to complete,” said Sexual Assault Victim’s Advocate Raileigh Laxton. “We can transport victims to SANE services outside of Scott County, but having a SANE at SAI will shorten the process for victims.”

Annual events like Sexual Assault Awareness Month serve as reminders for year-round problems. SAI and the FJC staff hope that April’s activities will point survivors and the community as a whole toward solutions, as well.